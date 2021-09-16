Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 16, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The 6 Next-gen New York Designers Who Broke Through This Fashion Week

Fashion

Moore From New York: Met Costume Institute a Reminder of Wealth Inequality in Fashion

Fashion

Prada to Stage Simultaneous Shows in Milan and Shanghai

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B Round Led by Goat

Additional round participants include Groupe Artémis and previous investors Thrive Capital and Index Ventures.

Khanh Ngo for Grailed
Khanh Ngo for Grailed Courtesy Photo

Grailed on Thursday closed a Series B funding round of $60 million led by Goat Group with participation from new investor Groupe Artémis and previous investors Thrive Capital and Index Ventures.

Groupe Artémis is the holding company started by Francois Pinault, whose family also owns Gucci parent Kering.

The community marketplace will utilize the funding to enhance its existing authentication service that, according to Grailed chief executive officer Arun Gupta, has kept the rate of counterfeits since March 2021 at less than 0.5 percent, as well as its payments structure, merchandising, content and editorial and how users buy and sell on the site.

Gupta aims for sellers to create more of a presence on Grailed and be able to personalize and take ownership of their page.

“I think that the focus on the inventory was very important initially, because we needed to educate people that buying from other people is a viable alternative,” Gupta said. “Now that we’ve done this, we’re putting more effort into who you’re buying from.”

Related Galleries

He mentioned sellers like Justin Reed, who has over 40,000 followers on Instagram and a separate website, and 4gseller, who resells brands like Chrome Hearts and Enfants Riches Déprimés on Grailed as some “celebrity” sellers and proof that sellers are becoming boutiques.

In addition to the closing the round, Grailed has appointed Goat Group chief operating officer Yunah Lee to the board, joining the likes of Gupta, Grailed chief technology officer Julian Connor and Index Ventures partner Danny Rimer, among others.

“We are incredibly excited to lead Grailed’s second funding round and partner with them to advance the experience for our two communities,” said Goat Group cofounder and CEO Eddy Lu. “Grailed and Goat share a common approach, based on authenticity, trust and a highly curated perspective on style, which is core to our brand as we bring the greatest products together from the past, present and future.”

Gupta wouldn’t give specifics on Goat and Groupe Artémis’ involvement going forward but said, “We’re focused on delivering as much value as we can to our community. We have shared principles and have many opportunities to have a win-win. There are so many players in the primary market, and the secondary market is only getting started. In 10 years, there are going to be 10 times more players and we can only benefit from getting closer together.”

According to the company, since its Series A funding, the platform has almost doubled in size with over 7 million global users and over 3 million listings from over 10,000 luxury and streetwear brands.

During this growth phase, Grailed expanded on its editorial offerings, partnered with celebrities on Closet Sales, where guests sell their pieces, and also sister site, Heroine, for women’s brands. Although Heroine is operating, its Instagram page has been disabled. Gupta did not go into detail on the site’s future, but said, “There are things to come involving Heroine and Grailed.”

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad