Highsnobiety and Jacob & Co. Launch Collaboration

The Highsnobiety x Jacob & Co. collection marks the first time the preeminent timepiece brand expands into apparel, accessories and lifestyle goods.

Look From The Highsnobiety x Jacob
Look from the Highsnobiety x Jacob & Co. collection.

Founded in New York City in 1986 by Jacob Arabo, Jacob & Co. started out as a jeweler to celebrities, rappers and socialites. Widely known by the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.’s nickname for him, “Jacob the Jeweler,” Arabo has since gained fame within the entertainment industry by customizing watches and jewelry for industry icons such as Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Drake, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Nigo. 

His brand quickly entered into the world of timepieces — introducing unusually shaped world time zone watches and quickly moving into the realm of three-dimensional works of horology and art. Jacob & Co. is equally known for its Grand Complication watches (especially the Twin Turbo and the 3D Astronomia), as well as for its high-jeweled styles.

Highsnobiety and Jacob & Co. Launch
Look from the Highsnobiety x Jacob & Co. collection.
Highsnobiety and Jacob & Co. Launch
Look from the Highsnobiety x Jacob & Co. collection.

Now Arabo has linked with digital media firm Highsnobiety to release a collection of apparel, accessories and lifestyle goods. The collection draws inspiration from Arabo’s signature quartz powered Five Time Zone watch collection that was introduced in 2002, with colorful, contemporary dials, interchangeable bezels and straps that serve as a world time zone watch and make a fashion statement. 

The four vibrant graphics that represent the New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Paris time zones are rendered as abstract embroidered motifs that include the Jacob & Co. and HS logos, as well as clock patches and graphic shapes on a range that includes a varsity jacket, sweaters, sweatpants, T-shirts and objects like ashtrays.

“We know more than anybody how ingrained Jacob & Co. is within culture and fashion. It’s an exciting next step for Highsnobiety to now enter their storied world as a partner for their first lifestyle and apparel offering,” said David Fischer, chief executive officer and publisher of Highsnobiety.

The Highsnobiety x Jacob & Co. collection ranges in price between $50 and $570, and includes a bracelet for $20,585. It will be available starting Wednesday at Highsnobiety’s online shop.

Highsnobiety and Jacob & Co. Launch
Look from the Highsnobiety x Jacob & Co. collection.
Highsnobiety and Jacob & Co. Launch
Bracelet from the Highsnobiety x Jacob & Co. collection.
Look From The Highsnobiety x Jacob
Look from the Highsnobiety x Jacob & Co. collection.
Highsnobiety and Jacob & Co. Launch
Hats from the Highsnobiety x Jacob & Co. collection.
Highsnobiety and Jacob & Co. Launch
Look from the Highsnobiety x Jacob & Co. collection.
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

