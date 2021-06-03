Launched by fashion veteran Andy Salzer, the Hiro Clark men’s label oozes the spirit of Los Angeles and functions on the premise that limited editions are nothing to be nostalgic about — either cop it or miss it.

The latest release is a collaboration with Scissor Sister vocal artist Ana Matronic. The Cowley Hartman Russell T pays tribute to the legendary disco producers Patrick Cowley, Dan Hartman and Arthur Russell, all whom passed at a fairly young age due to the AIDS epidemic. The launch is tied to Pride month, when every June the LGBTQ community comes together for a monthlong celebration of love, diversity, acceptance and self-pride.

“Both Ana’s and my life have been shaped by disco, the queer community and the loss of loved ones to HIV/AIDS, so collaborating on a T to give back to our chosen family was a natural fit, as we want the world to remember these artists, what they did for our culture, and to wear their names with Pride.” said founder Andy Salzer.

The T-shirt comes in two colors, black and midnight blue, and is made from slub cotton jersey.

Fifty percent of sales will go to the SF Bay Area Queer Nightlife Fund and the Imperial Council of San Francisco. The T will be available for purchase throughout the month of June with a price tag of $98 and will be available exclusively at hiroclark.com.