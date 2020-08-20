It shouldn’t be surprising that a garment that started out as underwear has retained something of its juvenile feel as well as reputation for being an essential item in any man’s wardrobe.

Enter Andy Salzer, the former designer of New York-based men’s wear label Yoko Devereaux, who decided to bring Los Angeles’ moodier side to the city’s uncontested wardrobe staple, the T-shirt, and ultimately create the cult brand Hiro Clark.

“Every graphic comes from an L.A. story, a collaboration, a wild night or just a day down on the beach,” the designer said.

Fast forward five years later and Salzer is celebrating his brand’s anniversary with the re-release of five archival styles (one for each year) of his slub cotton jersey crewneck T-shirts, which come in core black and white colors, as well as screen-printed versions that are truly limited-edition runs. The styles are available now for purchase via Hiroclark.com.