×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 1, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Couture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels

Business

Canada Goose Gets into Resale

Fashion

Saint Laurent Said to Have Leased Founder’s Original Couture House

H&M Releases Second Collection for ‘Let’s Make Denim Better’ Campaign 

The Swedish clothing company has teamed with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to create its second sustainable men’s denim collection.

H&M debuts sustainable men's denim collection
A style from H&M's men's denim collection. Courtesy

H&M Group is continuing its efforts toward more sustainable practices with a new men’s denim collection.

The Swedish clothing company on Thursday will release the second collection under its “Let’s Make Denim Better” campaign, which focuses on offering styles made with sustainable and recycled materials. H&M is teaming with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation for the collection, working to meet the foundation’s sustainability guidelines.

The collection offers eight styles including jeans, jackets and shirts designed in a classic style. The pieces are created in a color palette of black, tan and various blue denim washes. Styles range in price from $44.99 to $69.99 and will be available on H&M’s website and at its stores.

Related Galleries

“The idea with this collection is it’s creating pieces that are durable and have timeless designs and really focusing on are they easy to repair, how do they age and are they able to be recycled,” said Abigail Kammerzell, H&M Group’s head of sustainability. “It’s really the idea of offering jeans, jackets, work shirts and classic styles while keeping the earth in mind with everything we do.” 

Styles from H&M’s men’s denim collection.

H&M worked with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to follow its guidelines, such as eliminating waste and pollution, circulating products and materials at their highest value and regenerating nature by supporting natural processes.

Kammerzell explained the collection follows these guidelines by utilizing organic cotton — up to 35 percent of which comes from post-consumer waste — and dyes that required less water and energy consumption.

“These guidelines are to focus on garment durability, the materials themselves, recyclability and traceability,” she said. “It’s looking at how we are designing to eliminate waste and pollution to create products and materials that can be circulated at their highest value. We really focused on designing for durability so these products are designed to last and they’re made from organic cotton and circulose viscose, so these are all materials that are better for the planet.” 

The collection falls in line with H&M’s sustainability goals, which include reducing its carbon footprint while double its sales by 2030. At the end of 2021, H&M launched its circular design guidelines where it trains all of its designers to “design for circularity,” according to Kammerzell. The company aims to have all products designed for circularity by 2025. H&M has also committed $283 million into its supply chain to reduce emissions. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Hot Summer Bags

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

H&M Debuts Sustainable Men's Denim Collection: Details, Photos

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad