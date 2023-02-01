H&M Releases Second Collection for ‘Let’s Make Denim Better’ Campaign 

H&M Group is continuing its efforts toward more sustainable practices with a new men’s denim collection.

The Swedish clothing company on Thursday will release the second collection under its “Let’s Make Denim Better” campaign, which focuses on offering styles made with sustainable and recycled materials. H&M is teaming with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation for the collection, working to meet the foundation’s sustainability guidelines.

The collection offers eight styles including jeans, jackets and shirts designed in a classic style. The pieces are created in a color palette of black, tan and various blue denim washes. Styles range in price from $44.99 to $69.99 and will be available on H&M’s website and at its stores.

“The idea with this collection is it’s creating pieces that are durable and have timeless designs and really focusing on are they easy to repair, how do they age and are they able to be recycled,” said Abigail Kammerzell, H&M Group’s head of sustainability. “It’s really the idea of offering jeans, jackets, work shirts and classic styles while keeping the earth in mind with everything we do.”

Styles from H&M’s men’s denim collection.

H&M worked with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to follow its guidelines, such as eliminating waste and pollution, circulating products and materials at their highest value and regenerating nature by supporting natural processes.

Kammerzell explained the collection follows these guidelines by utilizing organic cotton — up to 35 percent of which comes from post-consumer waste — and dyes that required less water and energy consumption.

“These guidelines are to focus on garment durability, the materials themselves, recyclability and traceability,” she said. “It’s looking at how we are designing to eliminate waste and pollution to create products and materials that can be circulated at their highest value. We really focused on designing for durability so these products are designed to last and they’re made from organic cotton and circulose viscose, so these are all materials that are better for the planet.”

The collection falls in line with H&M’s sustainability goals, which include reducing its carbon footprint while double its sales by 2030. At the end of 2021, H&M launched its circular design guidelines where it trains all of its designers to “design for circularity,” according to Kammerzell. The company aims to have all products designed for circularity by 2025. H&M has also committed $283 million into its supply chain to reduce emissions.