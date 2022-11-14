House of Highlights to Release NBA Creator Capsule 

House of Highlights is taking its connection to its audience a step further with the launch of its NBA Creator Capsule.

The digital sports platform, which is part of Bleacher Report, is releasing its latest capsule collection this week in collaboration with four social media influencers who have created merchandise inspired by their hometown NBA teams. House of Highlights is teaming with FaZe Clan’s FaZe Rug for the Los Angeles Lakers; YouTuber Kenny Beecham for the Chicago Bulls; YouTuber Flight for the Golden State Warriors, and TikTok star Noah Beck for the Phoenix Suns.

“What’s most important for us is authenticity,” said Jake Cohen, head of e-commerce and merchandising at Bleacher Report. “These creators, in particular, sure they have big platforms, but they’re authentically NBA fans and fans of their hometown teams, so that was really important for us in checking all the boxes and making sure that not only did they have an authentic connection with their audience like House of Highlights does, but they were big NBA fans and this really mattered to them.”

The creators infused their own personality and style into the merchandise collection, such as FaZe Rug giving a nod to his moniker by creating a Lakers rug, and Beck blending his love of soccer and basketball for a Suns Soccer Jersey. Flight also incorporated some of his well-known quotes for his styles.

FaZe Rug

“House of Highlights roots for celebrating sports culture through the lens of a Gen Z fan,” Cohen said. “It was really focused on the NBA and what they’ve created now is a platform that’s really at the forefront of the creator economy, so this collaboration blends those two worlds together — professional sports IP with the creator economy. It really brings together everything that House of Highlights is known for into one physical extension of the brand.”

Creating a capsule collection with creators was a natural extension for House of Highlights, which is billed as the number-one digital sports media brand. In October, the platform had 3.9 billion video views across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram and 289 million engagements. Across platforms, House of Highlights has more than 60 million followers.

The NBA Creators Capsule comes after the House of Highlight’s successful Remix Collection, which has partnered with roughly 25 hip-hop artists and groups such as Kid Cudi, Lil Baby, Three 6 Mafia, Outkast and more.

The House of Highlights NBA Creators Capsule ranges in price from $34 to $88 and is available on the platform’s website starting Monday.