Hunter Teams With Thames MMXX on Collaboration

Hunter is embarking on its latest collaboration, this time in the skateboarding world.

The footwear company is teaming with streetwear and skateboarding brand Thames MMXX, working with the brand’s creative director Blondey McCoy on a two-piece boots collection that debuts Thursday.

The collection offers a short and tall Hunter boot that merges the footwear brand’s design codes with that of Thames MMXX’s. The boots are designed in the streetwear brand’s signature harlequin pattern in green and black and features the brand’s crown logo.

The collection also offers a skateboard deck, skateboard bag, hat and two pins. Styles range in price from $16 to $225 and will be available on Hunter’s website, Thames MMXX’s website and at Ssense.

The collaboration also furthers Hunter’s commitments to sustainability. The boots are designed from 100 percent Forest Stewardship Council-certified natural rubber, which is said to be the world’s most trusted marker of responsible forestry. This goes in line with Hunter’s commitment to ensuring all of its rubber footwear is Forest Stewardship Council certified by 2025.

Last year, 68 percent of Hunter’s collections utilized the Forest Stewardship Council-certified natural rubber. The brand is striving to increase that percentage to 86 percent this year.

In line with its sustainability goals, Hunter also has a boot recycling program that has recycled two tons of rubber footwear since 2019. The program is available in the U.S., the U.K. and Japan.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Authentic Brands Group, the parent company of brands like Reebok and Nautica, was looking to acquire Hunter after acquiring British fashion label Ted Baker last year.