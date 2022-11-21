×
Isa Boulder Debuts First Men’s Collection

The collection leverages the brand’s popular knitwear pieces for a range of sweaters, polos, trousers and accessories.

Isa Boulder's men's collection
Isa Boulder's men's collection. Courtesy

Isa Boulder is expanding its popular knitwear offerings to the menswear category.

The two-year-old, Bali-based swimwear and knitwear brand is debuting its first men’s collection on Monday, consisting of oversize sweaters, cardigans, hoodies, polos, trousers, gloves, hats and other styles that leverage the brand’s popular designs. 

“The Isa Boulder guy is a geek about knitwear fashion,” said cofounder and designer Cecilia Basari. “Someone who is obsessed with the craft of making clothes and appreciates the seamless aspect of knitwear. With menswear, the tubular aspect is accentuated in oversize silhouettes like balloon-shaped pants and a gloved hoodie with no side seams giving a natural bouncy effect.”

While Isa Boulder’s prior offerings fit a more summer aesthetic, the men’s collection is meant to “capture the Balinese cozy and easygoing elements in a more urban setting,” according to the brand. The collection is designed in a neutral and earthy color palette of beige, brown, burgundy, blue and white. 

Isa Boulder’s men’s collection.

Standout pieces include a brown and purple argyle knitted hoodie, which was influenced by the brand’s women’s offerings, and a blue vest designed with a V-neck and cutout details. 

Over the last two years since its launch, Isa Boulder’s knitwear has become a favorite of many celebrities, including Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, FKA Twigs and others. The brand’s pieces were also featured on the second season of HBO’s “Euphoria.” 

The Isa Boulder men’s collection ranges in price from $120 to $970 and is available through Ssense. 

