Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 16, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottega Veneta Promotes Matthieu Blazy to Top Creative Role

Business

Retailing in a New Age: D-to-c Brands Seek Partners for Physical Store Rollouts

Fashion

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for Balenciaga’s Hacker Project

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings Post-Pandemic

The creative director of Moschino used a lot of personal references in the men's pre-fall collection.

Gallery Icon View ALL 50 Photos

“Life is too short to wear boring clothes.”

That’s the way Jeremy Scott looks at a post-pandemic world.

The creative director of Moschino as well as his own eponymous line, will unveil his men’s pre-fall collection for the Italian luxury house today — and it’s anything but boring.

Titled Fantasy Boys, the line offers up a colorful collection that is galactic and down-to-earth at the same time. Patchwork suits were created from vintage farm jackets and juxtaposed against the dock of a space ship, and a traditional suit was emblazoned with colorful space-age prints.

“It’s a fantasy, you can be whatever you want to be, it’s space cowboy, it’s an amalgamation of so many different elements together,” Scott explained.

The designer said that since lockdowns were lifted, people are more excited about going out. “They’re putting more effort into being dressed because of being so removed from everyone for so long,” he said. “Having no reason to dress has caused such a reaction to wanting to dress so much more and express ourselves.”

Related Galleries

While Scott’s collections may never play in the boardroom of a big investment bank, the pandemic has opened up more possibilities, he believes.

“I’ve never been that designer [you can wear to work], that was never my role in fashion. But as offices and businesses change, there are professionals who can wear my clothes.”

Moschino pre-fall
The juxtaposition of a patchwork vintage farm jacket and a space ship dock epitomize the Moschino pre-fall line.

For him personally, the pandemic had led him to focus more inwardly. “The pandemic just heightened my style choices: it made me more insistent not to be lax about putting a personal touch on things because everything seems more ephemeral after what we’ve lived through. I didn’t want to waste a moment.”

So whether that’s donning a T-shirt with a baby tiger holding a balloon, or a double-breasted suit with an all-over print of a robot teddy bear, the message is to have some fun with modern life.

“We’re still living so much of our lives through screens,” he said. “As the proliferation of social media, especially Instagram, came about, it suited my natural aesthetic because [my designs are] very colorful and impactful on a small screen. I think that will only continue and that was also what I was thinking about with the collection: a baseball cap with devil horns. I think about the face app that people use on Instagram and it brings that false reality into real reality.”

Other personal touches in the collection include the vintage farm jacket print that he used for nylon puffy jackets and biker jackets and a Starter jacket that he blended with some kimono references and offered up in blue and white, a subtle nod to his hometown Kansas City Royals.

“I played with things I love,” he said. “I think about the things I love and what I would like to wear. It’s a bit of amalgamation of things that are more personal. I’m using myself as a muse.”

The fact that Scott did not stage a runway show for the collection also allowed him to stretch his wings a bit, he said.

“My next show will be women’s in February, so I will not be having a men’s runway show yet. At one point, I was doing four shows for Moschino and two for my own line. It’s nice to have a little bit of a breather. I’m a very conceptual designer and every show is its own world so in one way it can be very strict because there are rules. It’s like creating a film and thinking of what the character would do and how the character would dress. Without the show, I’m more liberal and open. That’s one of the charms and benefits of not doing a show.”

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Jeremy Scott on Stretching His Wings

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad