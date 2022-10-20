×
Jordan Fisher Teams With Aldo on First Men’s Celebrity Collaboration

The actor helped design an eight-piece collection of footwear and accessories inspired by their own style.

Jordan Fisher for Aldo
Jordan Fisher for Aldo. Courtesy

Jordan Fisher is embarking on his first fashion design opportunity through a new partnership.

The actor known for his role in Netflix’s “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” is teaming up with Aldo for the brand’s first men’s celebrity collaboration. Fisher, who uses he and they pronouns, helped create an eight-piece collection of footwear and accessories inspired by their own eclectic style. 

“My fashion icons forever have been if Prince, David Bowie and David Beckham — if we threw them into a bag and shook it up — that’s been what I’ve aimed for a long time,” Fisher said about his style and point of inspiration for the Aldo collection. “Androgyny has been really big for me and fluidity is really big for me. Everything in this collection is based on water and fluidity. I’m an ocean guy and I’m Polynesian. I feel the best version of myself when my feet are in the sand and when I’m swimming in the ocean.” 

Fisher’s collection with Aldo offers three boot styles: the Birmingham, a round-toe boot with a slight heel that comes in a patent leather version and a gray matte style; the Kona, a Chelsea boot that comes in black and brown suede, and the Kairi, a double-strap boot with a chain embellishment that comes in black and beige. 

Jordan Fisher for Aldo.

“I like to stand tall and I like layers,” Fisher said about the boots. “There’s something about putting on a boot that makes anyone walk differently and stand differently. I’ve been addicted to that since I was a teenager and put on a Chelsea boot for the first time. There’s something about the sophistication of it, but it not feeling antiquated. That’s awesome to me. I think of the guy or the girl in their young 20s and they’re going out and don’t want to wear Js [Jordans] anymore and they want to deck themselves out a little bit. This collection feels like an amazing gateway for people to explore a new look and a new vibe.” 

The collection is then rounded out by two handbag offerings: The Sora, a brown patterned backpack designed with Fisher’s initials, and the Mizu, a small black crossbody bag also featuring Fisher’s initials. 

Prior to Fisher’s role in the Netflix film “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” the actor appeared in several Disney Channel projects, including “Teen Beach Movie” and “Liv and Maddie.” He has also taken on roles on Broadway for musicals like “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” 

Aldo’s collaboration with Fisher ranges in price from $65 to $195 and is available exclusively at Nordstrom. While this is Aldo’s first men’s celebrity collaboration, the brand has regularly teamed with other celebrities, influential figures and brands in the past including Disney, Target, Rocky Barnes and others. 

Jordan Fisher for Aldo.
