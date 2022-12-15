×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 15, 2922

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Gucci to Open Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January

Fashion

Pre-Fall 2023 Trends: Skipping Ahead

Business

Pambianco Study: Antonio Marras New Owner Calzedonia Group Ranks First in Potential IPO 2022 List

Cotton On Taps NBA Athlete Josh Giddey as Brand Ambassador

The Australian apparel brand is teaming with the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball player for its denim and T-shirt offerings. 

NBA star Josh Giddey for Cotton On.
NBA star Josh Giddey for Cotton On. Courtesy

Cotton On is looking to the sports world for its latest brand ambassador.

The Australian apparel brand has tapped NBA athlete Josh Giddey as its new ambassador. The 20-year-old Australian, who plays shooting guard and small forward for the Oklahoma City Thunder, is kicking off the ambassadorship by appearing in a campaign for Cotton On’s denim and T-shirt offerings.

“I’m excited to be joining the Cotton On brand, especially with them being one of the biggest fashion forces born right out of Australia,” Giddey said. “It’s special to have a little bit of home with me and I look forward to what’s to come.” 

Related Galleries

Cotton On stated it chose Giddey as a brand ambassador for his laid-back, yet trendy style. Giddey has become known for sharing his streetwear-meets-sportswear looks and his colorful collection of Nike sneakers on his Instagram account, which boasts more than 414,000 followers. 

NBA star Josh Giddey for Cotton On.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Josh to the Cotton On family, and proud to have him on as a men’s brand ambassador,” said Cotton On general manager Dom Ralton. “Josh is a fantastic fit for the brand, as he encompasses our core values. We are so excited to see this partnership come to life over the next 12 months.” 

Giddey is the latest famous figure to work with Cotton On. Last June, the brand tapped “Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney to feature in its Cotton On Body activewear campaign, in which she modeled pieces from the collection posing by a pool and on the beach.  

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Hot Summer Bags

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

NBA Star Josh Giddey Tapped as Cotton On Brand Ambassador: Details

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad