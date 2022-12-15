Cotton On Taps NBA Athlete Josh Giddey as Brand Ambassador

Cotton On is looking to the sports world for its latest brand ambassador.

The Australian apparel brand has tapped NBA athlete Josh Giddey as its new ambassador. The 20-year-old Australian, who plays shooting guard and small forward for the Oklahoma City Thunder, is kicking off the ambassadorship by appearing in a campaign for Cotton On’s denim and T-shirt offerings.

“I’m excited to be joining the Cotton On brand, especially with them being one of the biggest fashion forces born right out of Australia,” Giddey said. “It’s special to have a little bit of home with me and I look forward to what’s to come.”

Cotton On stated it chose Giddey as a brand ambassador for his laid-back, yet trendy style. Giddey has become known for sharing his streetwear-meets-sportswear looks and his colorful collection of Nike sneakers on his Instagram account, which boasts more than 414,000 followers.

NBA star Josh Giddey for Cotton On.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Josh to the Cotton On family, and proud to have him on as a men’s brand ambassador,” said Cotton On general manager Dom Ralton. “Josh is a fantastic fit for the brand, as he encompasses our core values. We are so excited to see this partnership come to life over the next 12 months.”

Giddey is the latest famous figure to work with Cotton On. Last June, the brand tapped “Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney to feature in its Cotton On Body activewear campaign, in which she modeled pieces from the collection posing by a pool and on the beach.