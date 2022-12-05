Just Don Debuts Four Pieces for Next Chapter in GMC Hummer EV Partnership

Capping off their yearlong collaboration, renowned Chicago designer Don C has again teamed up with GMC for a limited-edition collection of Hummer EV-inspired streetwear styles.

“It’s a massive honor to be part of the [electric vehicle] revolution with this Just Don x GMC Hummer EV collection,” Don C said. “I’ve been onboard since the prototype stage and been lucky enough to play a part in this supertruck evolution, so there’s been plenty of inspiration gathered along the way. These pieces really strike that balance of functionality and luxury, which is what the GMC Hummer EV is all about.”

Featuring four custom pieces — a full-zip jacket, trucker hat, hoodie and T-shirt — Don C’s designs are inspired by the workwear styles he associates with Detroit. The range pays homage to GMC’s latest design: the world’s first all-electric supertruck with zero tailpipe emissions plus a refined off-road experience.

Don C has built a creative empire on top of his streetwear brand, Just Don, collaborating with major luxury and sports brands. Intersecting culture with a luxe point of view, the South Side Chicago designer has made his name combining sports style with high-end streetwear for designs that have serious cultural reach and have been embraced by many A-listers.

This collection forms the latest installment in the creative collaboration, following the “Malibu Series” of short films and the recent “Like Nothing Else” immersive installation in Los Angeles, which showcased the supertruck alongside an interactive experience created by Don C, ShowStudio and GMC for attendees including Paris Jackson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Teyana Woods and Jordin Sparks, with the evening rounded off by a performance from artist Big Sean.

The limited-edition collection is available at Justdon.com with prices starting from $125.