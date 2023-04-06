Kaws Teams With the Brooklyn Nets on City Edition Uniform

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to the art world for their latest collaboration.

The NBA team is teaming with Brooklyn, New York-based artist Kaws for its 2023-24 Nike NBA City Edition uniform. The uniform marks the start of a two-year partnership between the artist and the basketball team.

“As a proud Brooklyn resident, I was thrilled when the Nets asked me to create a new uniform design,” Kaws said. “The history, community and passion of this borough create an energy that inspires my studio practice, the players and the fans. My design aims to capture the vibrancy that we experience daily when navigating Brooklyn.”

Kaws took inspiration from his 10-part art series, called “Tension,” for the City Edition uniform. The uniform incorporates Kaws’ signature, abstract design and utilizes a color palette of gray, teal, navy and coral. The artist reimagined the Nets logo in a new graphic style and included his autograph and signature “XX” motif on the uniform.

“The Brooklyn Nets brand transcends the court in many ways, and we are excited to partner with another Brooklyn icon, Kaws, to deepen our connection to the borough with this newest City Edition uniform,” said Andrew Karson, senior vice president of brand marketing, strategy and solutions for BSE Global, which is the Brooklyn Nets’ parent company. “Brooklyn is home to some of the world’s greatest creators across genres of culture, including fashion and the arts, and we feel inspired to have the unique ability to marry basketball with the best of our borough.”

Kaws’ uniform comes after the Brooklyn Nets paid homage to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work last season with its 2022-23 City Edition uniform.

The Brooklyn Nets 2023-24 City Edition uniform and accompanying merchandise collection will be available on the team’s website and at the Barclays Center starting this fall.