Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022

Fashion

What It Was Like to Model for Cristóbal Balenciaga

Men's

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man 60th Anniversary

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man 60th Anniversary

The partners designed a collection and teamed up on a limited-edition comic to launch at global Kith stores and a pop-up shop in Queens, New York.

Marvel, Kith for Spider-Man
Kith/Courtesy of KCD New YorkKith for
Kith/Courtesy of KCD New YorkKith for
Kith/Courtesy of KCD New YorkKith for
Kith/Courtesy of KCD New YorkKith for
View ALL 4 Photos

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is swinging into Kith.

The New York City-based retailer has teamed with Spider-Man to kick off the Marvel superhero’s 60th anniversary with a collaboration collection for Marvel’s Beyond Amazing global marketing campaign, limited-edition custom comic book and a pop-up in Queens, N.Y., the hometown of Kith founder Ronnie Fieg and Spider-Man alter ego Peter Parker.

The collection for adults and kids launching on July 15 at select Kith stores and shops-in-shop and on the Kith website includes vintage T-shirts, 400 GSM cotton fleece hoodies, lounge sets, intarsia knit sweaters and accessories like skateboard decks, posters and puzzles, all bearing Spider-Man comic covers, logos and the world-famous web slinger with additional Marvel characters. Prices range from $10 to $220.

Related Galleries

Ahead of the collection release, Kith on July 11 will release its limited-edition comic book at Kith stores and again on July 15 with the full collection exclusively at Kith flagships in Miami, Los Angeles, Hawaii, Paris, Tokyo, Aspen, and New York and shops-in-shop at Selfridges, Bergdorf Goodman and Hirshleifers, and will be a gift with purchase with any adult apparel in store and online.

Finally, Kith also on July 15 will open its first official Queens pop-up, commemorating the 60th anniversary collaboration. The space will be the only New York City location aside from a Bergdorf Goodman shop-in-shop to carry the collection and comic book. The pop-up will be at 221-50 Horace Harding Expressway in Oakland Gardens and will remain for three days. In addition, the brand will host a pop-up at Kith Selfridges in London.

“Kith really set the pace for the industry and we felt Kith would represent the cool DNA that they bring and the cool DNA that Peter Parker and Spider-Man brings,” said Paul Gitter, senior vice president of Marvel Consumer Products.

The retailer has an ongoing relationship with Disney, having teamed with the company on collections featuring Mickey Mouse for the 90th anniversary. This collaboration taps into Fieg’s affinity for the Spider-Man character that also kicked off his collecting.

“This one really hit home, because this is how I started collecting anything,” Fieg said. “No one has really seen my collection of things and this is what started my collection of things that I love. It started with Marvel.”

He first began collecting Marvel cards and then comics, and the first that he purchased, which he shared on Twitter, was Spider-Man vol. 1, issue 1 that released in August 1990, and later one of his best friends gifted him Spider-Man annual edition number 1 from 1964. “That one was coveted and I kept that in a separate place,” Fieg reminisced. “Spider-Man has a special place in my collecting growing up.”

The partners turned to archival imagery and past comics for the collection. Most apparel bears the Kith logo with illustrations of Spider-Man, comic panels of the hero swinging through New York City and facing off against villains Dr. Octopus and Mysterio, and the Spider-Man logos over the years, among other styles. Other Marvel heroes like Avengers members Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and Hawkeye also make appearances in the collection, and Iron Man makes a cameo in the special comic book coinciding with the collection.

“We wanted to come up with something relatable for kids,” Fieg said about the comic, which was written by Anthony Piper and drawn by Julian Shaw, with colors by Fabio Laporini and Fabio D’Auria. “We helped write an incredible story where Dr. Octopus heads up this army of bots both physical and in software sucking the energy out of the city. Tinker, an old villain of Spider-Man from the 1960s, is in it.”

Fieg also appears in the comic lamenting about bots ruining the city. “We incorporated a new shoe and see these incredible Easter Eggs inside of the comic book. It makes you want to read it.”

The comic and collection will be available in the pop-up that is designed like a local grocery store with a hidden door that leads into the space with the collection.

“When you show up as a pop-up that’s authentic to Kith and Marvel, we think our consumer will look at us differently,” said Gitter.

The executive said this rollout is only the beginning for the web slinger. Marvel ended 2021 with the highest grossing film of the year, the sixth highest grossing film of all time and the highest grossing Spider-Man film with “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which grossed $1.9 billion at the box office. Actors Tom Holland, and Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who played previous iterations of Peter Parker and Spider-Man, joined forces in the film to stop the villains of their respective movies from wreaking havoc on New York City.

But also Miles Morales, a newer character created to carry the Spider-Man mantle, grew in popularity with the critically acclaimed animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” that will be receiving two sequels in 2023 and 2024, as well as a spin-off film.

“I always go back to what’s appealing about Spider-Man,” Gitter said. “He’s authentic, relatable, somewhat aspirational and quirky and cool and he resonates with everybody. We look to partner with Kith because they bring an element of coolness for the intellectual property.”

“He’s the most relatable to everyone,” Fieg added. “He’s the most fun character out of everyone and the one that takes himself the least serious. My boys and I always felt like he was our favorite character. He’s such a unique character that’ll be relevant for every generation.”

Following this collaboration, Marvel plans to continue to celebrate the milestone anniversary with more brands and is prepping for the “Avengers” anniversary next year. Kith has more projects on the way that Fieg is not disclosing for now.

“We’re coming off of TaylorMade with this project that is more fun and relatable to the kids and I think that’s very important to our brand. As the brand continues to evolve and expand the age range of what we cater to, the more time I spend on the older side of our consumers, which makes it more surprising to make something for the left end of the spectrum as we evolve. That’s the beautiful part of what Spider-Man does. It caters to the full spectrum,” he said.

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Hot Summer Bags

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad