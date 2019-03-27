Ksenia Schnaider, a Ukraine-based fashion brand for women, is delving into men’s. Since the brand’s debut in 2011, husband-and-wife duo Ksenia and Anton Schnaider were working hand in hand, and it felt natural to develop both women’s wear and men’s wear someday. “Previously we were not ready to create separate men’s clothing because it’s a different market, it also requires a different business strategy and even different spec sheets. Also, we had many male customers, especially from Japan and China, who were purchasing not only our unisex items, but the female ones as well. And when participating with our spring 2019 collection at Tokyo Fashion Week last season it was a very pleasant surprise for us to meet many Ksenia Schnaider male fans wearing mostly Ksenia Schnaider female items, as well as to find out about international buyers’ interest for full men’s wear line. It was that moment when we realized we are ready to create separate Ksenia Schnaider men’s wear,” Ksenia said.

Ksenia Schnaider Men 2019 starts from the resort 2019 season and features a male interpretation of the brands best-selling items from three previous years — among those the signature demi-denims in black and blue, jeans, denim jackets and vests with excessive pockets, reworked denim shorts and reworked sportswear, and the best-selling Corruption T-shirts and sweatshirts.

The collection launched this month and is sold on the brand’s web site Kseniaschnaider.com. The brand is in the process of negotiating with regular Ksenia Schnaider international buyers, such as Shopbop and Bloomingdale’s, as well. It will retail from $120 to $700.