L.A. Brand Nahmias Launches Festival Themed Collection With The Webster

‘Tis the season for Coachella collaborations, and emerging Los Angeles menswear designer Doni Nahmias has teamed with The Webster for one now available at the West Hollywood store and online.

The six-piece capsule, $200 to $600, riffs on imagery from the mother of all music festivals, Woodstock, as well as Webster’s iconic flamingo, on T-shirts, hats, hoodies and knit tie-dye shorts.

Nahmias grew up in the Summerland area south of Santa Barbara and interned with Mike Amiri before launching his own collection in 2018 inspired by surf, skate and Aughts workwear codes.

His first retail account was H.Lorenzo, and now Nahmias is also stocked at SSense, Saks, Harrods, Maxfield and more. He just held his first runway show in Paris, and has been expanding his collection, particularly his silks and Made in Italy knitwear offerings.

“Up until a year-and-a-half ago, I was working three jobs, doing this, working as a waiter at the Chateau Marmont and a pool boy at the Four Seasons,” he said. “Greg Lauren would always come in and give me advice. He’s the nicest guy.”

The brand caters to musicians and athletes. Justin Bieber is a fan of the Nahmias “Miracle” trucker hat and “Summerland” T-shirt, and rapper Jack Harlow wears a custom Nahmias look on the cover of his upcoming album, “Come Home the Kids Miss You.”

“We do so much custom for Jack,” said the designer, who in an ironic twist, has actually never been to Coachella himself, nor does he want to. He’s more of a Stagecoach kind of guy — if he were to choose one: “I’m a total homebody,” he said. “I would rather watch it on TV.”