Le Club Launches Sustainable Swim Capsule

Born in Miami, Le Club embodies the tropical spirit of Miami Beach with innovation, craftsmanship and a sincere passion for exceptional quality swimwear for men and boys.

Those who have ventured to the southern Florida city have likely seen its colorful and graphic lifeguard towers along the shores of Miami and South beaches, designed by award-winning architect William Lane. Lane first designed his now-famous towers in 1995 to replace those that were destroyed by Hurricane Andrew.

Looks from Le Club’s capsule with William Lane.

Now, the Miami-based brand has linked with Lane to release a sustainable swimwear capsule collection featuring seven unique prints utilizing images of his lifeguard stands on the brand’s signature elastic waist trunk, as well as its tailored, flat-paneled trunk. Both are available in 5.5- and 7-inch styles and entirely manufactured from recycled polyester that is derived from recycled plastic bottles.

“We set out to create a capsule collection that not only encapsulated Miami’s spirit, but also brought awareness to the global plastic waste issue that we face,” said Billy Little, Le Club’s vice president of operations and design. “We’re extremely proud that the collection is made from recycled materials and we’re excited to partner with Surfrider Foundation to help give back to the community and make the beaches cleaner and environmentally safer.”

The vibrant capsule is available for purchase now at Le Club’s e-commerce and will be priced at $99 for the elastic waist trunk and $105 for the tailored fit.

