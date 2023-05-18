Lee Teams With Be@rbrick for Buddy Lee Collection

Lee is paying homage to its beloved mascot with a new collaboration.

The denim brand is joining forces with Medicom Toys, the creator of the Be@rbrick dolls, to release an apparel and figurine collection on Thursday that celebrates the Lee mascot, Buddy Lee.

The collaboration includes three T-shirts and a denim jacket that feature cartoon images of Buddy Lee. The T-shirts are designed with patches or screen-printed images of Buddy Lee and his figurine counterpart. The denim jacket is designed in an oversize fit and vintage wash.

The collection also offers two Buddy Lee figurines, with the larger size standing at more than two feet tall. The figurines are dressed in denim overalls and a hat that are inspired by classic Lee styles.

The Buddy Lee figurines. Courtesy of Lee

“This collaboration feels like the perfect mesh of two global icons,” said Joe Boyles, the vice president of global collaborations at Lee. “The figurines are a new iteration of Buddy and will be great additions for denim fans and Be@rbrick collectors. We love how the accompanying Ts and jacket bring a wearable connection to these collectibles.”

This is Lee’s latest collaboration this year. Last month the denim brand teamed with the popular anime TV show “Dragon Ball Z” to create an apparel collection that utilized many popular motifs from the show. Last year, Lee also partnered with The Brooklyn Circus to create a collection inspired by the American West and Black cowboys.

The Lee x Be@rbrick collection will be available at Lee’s stores and on its website as well as in concept stores in Boston and New York City and online. The collection’s apparel offerings range in price from $45 to $185 and the figurines are priced at $200 and $800.