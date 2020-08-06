Known for its craftsmanship and for being an iconic synonym for any foul-weather outerwear, heritage British brand Mackintosh has teamed with luxury essentials British label The Workers Club on a fall capsule collection of co-branded timeless styles, all created in Mackintosh’s factory in Nelson, England. The offering is comprised of a three-piece outerwear system known as “The Works” — consisting of a rain and windproof shell jacket with bonded Japanese waterproof cotton and heat-sealed seams throughout the interior — a Mackintosh signature; a removable hood; a zippable wool gilet made of a khaki herringbone wool, and a printed seersucker reversible bomber jacket, both doubling as liners for the shell jacket and all meant to be worn as stand-alone pieces. The capsule is rounded off with TWC’s signature Japanese selvedge denim jacket and slim-fit jeans, available in raw indigo denim and a legacy five-year wash made in Okayama, Japan, and a selection of socks, in plain and varsity style with engineered stripes, all made in the U.K. The collection is available now at Mackintosh’s store and e-shop, and will be available at the end of August at The Workers Club’s Goring store.