Madewell Offers Full Wardrobe Options for Men for Spring

Madewell started testing the waters in menswear in 2018 with a pop-up shop in Brooklyn, New York. It didn’t take long for the denim-focused brand from J. Crew Group to find a following, and now, the collection is carried in 63 of the company’s 150-plus Madewell stores, including five freestanding men’s-only locations: one in its original test spot of Brooklyn, two in Los Angeles, one in Austin, Texas, and one in Portland, Oregon. One more menswear store is slated to open later this year in a location the company is still keeping under wraps.

Nate Peltonen, men’s product lead, said the collection has evolved beyond its denim roots and now offers a full wardrobe. While still inherently casual, the selection is more balanced, refined and elegant, he said.

For its spring collection, Madewell offered up an assortment of vintage and workwear-inspired updated basics along with a wide array of denim.

Key pieces include sweater polos — a hybrid between a cardigan and a traditional polo — with stripes or a check grid and a classic seed-stitched three-button option.

A sweater polo.

The Easy Shirt, Madewell’s version of an overshirt, was offered in a variety of patterns and colors, many of which included a sheer stripe. There were also linen and seersucker models. A hoodie, the mainstay of men’s wardrobes today, was updated with a drop shoulder and a pinched-in waist to give it a more elevated look.

The denim assortment has also evolved, with fits from slim and athletic-slim to tapered and straight leg offered to appeal to every body type. There are off-white models as well as a variety of washes from medium blue and marbled to black — many with comfort stretch. A new silhouette for spring is the 1991 straight leg.

The line has a casual bent.

There was an update to the classic denim jacket with exaggerated pockets on the front and hidden pockets on the seams.

Workwear references were evident in a pair of cargo pants with a double knee and non-denim chinos.

Madewell was launched in 2016 and now generates roughly $700 million in sales.