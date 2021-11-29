Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Virgil Abloh Dies of Cancer at 41

Business

Holiday 2021: A Good Start, But What Happens Next?

Men's

Do Gender-neutral Handbags Spell the Demise of the Man Bag?

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight for Kitsuné Ventures

The brand has established an investment arm with its inaugural investment in Brooklyn-based designer McKnight.

Connor McKnight
Designer Connor McKnight Courtesy Photo

Maison Kitsuné has launched a new investment arm called  Kitsuné Ventures, which specializes in early-stage investment, and on Monday revealed its inaugural investment in Brooklyn-based fashion label Connor McKnight.

As per the investment, Kitsuné will help McKnight with logistics, distribution and accounting for his brand and the designer will retain 100 percent ownership of his company. McKnight said that, as the relationship continues, they will discuss partial brand ownership and Kitsuné will get right of first refusal, meaning it can match any outside investment McKnight is offered.

“I feel this is a unicorn,” said McKnight, who worked at Kith and Bode before launching his namesake label. “I have a business background and went to a business school for undergrad, but I became a designer in the end. I think about these things on a regular basis. There’s a level of trust and understanding. This felt like a no brainer.”

Related Galleries

McKnight had reached out to Kitsuné cofounder Gildas Loaëc and Kitsuné general manager of America Vinod Kasturi in 2020 during the pandemic simply seeking advice on launching his label, which he did last year using unemployment dollars. Loaëc and Kasturi officially invested in the brand in April 2021, which helped with the first Connor McKnight fashion show in September during New York Fashion Week.

McKnight will also put the funding toward growing his team.

“Last season, I did way too much on my own,” he said. “It was important to learn and experience things first hand and it becomes easier to delegate when you have experience firsthand. Last season, I showed more silhouettes and I want to continue to grow what offering I have. It won’t be like my collection made during the pandemic when it was just me and a sewing machine. It won’t be like that ever again.”

Loaëc sees the new investment arm as a way for Kitsuné to remain connected to creativity and innovation, but is doing so in a new way that speaks to the brand’s maturation. Kitsuné will have been in business for 20 years next year and will open new stores in Brooklyn, in early 2022, and in Los Angeles and Vancouver as well, according to Loaëc.

“We’re still growing in a positive way, but we want to keep the brand to a certain size,” Loaëc said. “We’ll have maybe 10 to 15 stores in the next month. We don’t think every brand should be massive so we’re navigating and controlling the growth. We’ve had a steady growth for a few years and we grow 40 percent each year. Even this year, we’re going to grow 50 percent.

“We’ve been working 20 years to set up a strong base. We have a strong network in China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, we feel we are in a good position. We’re pretty lucky in general.”

Kasturi said establishing the investment arm came organically, much like Kitsuné’s history. Loaëc and brand cofounder Masaya Kuroki ventured into the fashion industry in the midst of Loaëc’s music career as a producer where he collaborated with numerous talents. “It’s the same kind of collaboration,” Loaëc said, and recalls how crucial the first capital is to starting a company.

“We were not thinking of investing in Connor, but one main issue he was having was having a little bit of cash for development and work. So this was a natural thing,” Loaëc said. “The main thing for us is to help Connor keep his name. There are many founders that have lost their name along the way, so we tried to help.”

He’s also excited to share his Rolodex with McKnight to help the emerging talent create relationships and set a foundation for long-term success.

“Most of all, this is to share and expand with him and help with logistics, back of house, accounting, introducing him to some buyers in territories, helping with our network for Connor to introduce his brand to a wider audience and giving him insurance to build his vision,” Loaëc said

There is potential for a capsule collection in the future. “I think it’s been discussed and on the table and fluid,” Kasturi said. “Speaking about the deal, we said it’d be great to structure in the ability to design a capsule, but we want to put Connor first in the agreement. We don’t want to overshadow what he does by any means. We were also thinking about our brick-and-mortar footprint and thought how can we help?”

Kasturi proposed carrying McKnight’s brand in Kitsuné stores or share wholesale spaces. “He’s in a crucial stage of establishing his brand identity,” he added.

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Maison Kitsuné Invests in Connor McKnight

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad