Mango Taps Soccer Player Antoine Griezmann for Spring 2023 Collection

Mango Man is looking to the sports world for its latest campaign.

The Spanish fashion brand has tapped French soccer player Antoine Griezmann as the face of its spring 2023 collection and its accompanying campaign, titled “Move Forward.” The campaign is based on the concept of overcoming, highlighting “the importance of not giving up and achieving in order to fulfill one’s goals and overcome any obstacles that appear along the way in life,” according to Mango.

“Move Forward is an expression that represents my life and connects me to Mango Man, its values, its style and the characteristics of the garments,” Griezmann said. “After falling down, I have always got back up again, I have tried again and I have had the determination to look forward and pursue my next goal.”

Antoine Griezmann for Mango Man. Courtesy of Mango

Griezmann appears in the campaign modeling casual styles from the spring collection, including linen suits, suede jackets, printed shirts and more. The collection centers around linen and knitwear pieces and is designed in an earthy color palette of neutrals, green and brown tones. It also offers accessories like backpacks and footwear.

The “Move Forward” campaign with Griezmann is Mango’s latest initiative of the year. In January, the brand continued its sustainability efforts by releasing a circular design denim collection.

Mango is also going forward with its plans to expand in the U.S. This February, the company signed an agreement to open seven stores in shopping centers in the U.S. this year operated by Brookfield Properties.