O. Studio Design is a knitwear brand heavily influenced by athleticism and futurism. It was founded by Atlanta-native El Lewis, a creative director, stylist and strategist who launched the brand in November 2019 with a gender-fluid assortment and circular business model that includes digital design, textile innovation and sustainability. O. Studio Design is for individuals who want the option of wearing the same knitwear to the office with slacks or for a night out with joggers or jeans. Lewis’ goal is “to provide people with dependable staples, a uniform.” Two key sweater styles from the launch include “The Commander” and “The Pilot,” which reference the rankings within NASA. Both tops are priced between $100 and $120.