The CFDA has revealed the nominees for its 2020 Fashion Awards.

The in-person event, originally scheduled for June 8, was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The winners will be revealed on CDFA.com and CFDA's social channels the morning of Sept. 14, kicking off the official New York Fashion Week schedule.

"In this time of unprecedented challenge and change for our industry, we feel very strongly that it is important to recognize the nominees representing the best of fashion creativity," said Tom Ford, chairman of the CFDA. "We look forward to returning to an in-person celebration honoring the American fashion industry in 2021."