Leisure Living and More Trends From Pitti Uomo

The summer edition of menswear trade fair Pitti Uomo gained momentum as its post-pandemic rebuilding efforts and an optimistic vibe were evident throughout, with large crowds, new exhibitors and plenty of side events.

An overall sense of leisure and escapism was the overriding theme of the spring collections seen at the trade show. Textured summer knits and short suits, as well as colorful crafty bags and allover retro prints are the ultimate holiday-ready gear.

Here are the leading trends from the fairgrounds.

Pastel Color Suiting

Already a big trend on the runways from last summer, the sartorial crew is embracing this jovial take on tailoring heritage. Brunello Cucinelli gave the trend his chic twist with a double-breasted, pinstriped number with his signature soft shoulders and cropped pants.

Brunello Cucinelli double-breasted pin-striped suit and shirt; Serendipity Lab necklace. Daniele Mango/WWD

The Short Suit

Another youthful take on sartorial elegance came across in the introduction of the short suit. In this example from Italian brand Osvaldo Trucchi, the cotton beige ensemble exuded an explorer’s vibe that contributed to shape the celebration of the outdoorsy trend, a big message of the season.

Osvaldo Trucchi short suit. Daniele Mango/WWD

Allover Retro Print

In the mood for a ‘70s-inspired European vacation? Vibrant, abstract retro prints, mostly featured in allover looks, were ubiquitous, from bathing suits to leisure ensembles, as seen on this Bask in the Sun look.

Bask in the Sun shorts and shirt jacket; Serendipity Lab necklace. Daniele Mango/WWD

Gelato Stripes

Pitti Uomo exhibitors are no strangers to striped shirts, but this season the bold graphic element defined the ultimate off-duty gear. Normally used in ice cream shops in Italy, this pattern enhances the holiday mood, as seen in this Les Garçons Faciles version.

Les Garçons Faciles shirt; Cos pants; Intimissimi Uomo tank top; Tom Ford sunglasses; Paul & Shark sneakers. Daniele Mango/WWD

Textured Knits

Knit dressing, another runway trend, took the lead at the fair. The sweater set, traditionally a women’s style, got reinvented as chunky cardigans paired with matching vests. A good example is this set by independent brand Yoon.

Yoon vest and cardigan; Giuro Giuro necklace. Daniele Mango/WWD

Chic Safari

The explorer mood continued with the use of safari jackets and other workwear references, but Pitti exhibitor Caruso gave a chic and timeless take with this tailored linen utility blazer and fitted pants, probably more apt for a night out in the city than a stroll in the jungle.

Caruso linen safari jacket, T-shirts and pants; Tom Ford sunglasses; Serendipity Lab necklace. Daniele Mango/WWD

Artisanal Office Bag

Briefcase no more. The new work-from-home reality is redefining office attire, from suits to accessories. In the latter, these Guanabana crafty bags are as versatile as they are chic.

Guanabana Handmade bags.

Photographs by Daniele Mango/WWD

Styled by: Alex Badia

Model: Thiam Mama at IMG

Grooming by Matilde Caprilli