COLOSSAL COATS

This season’s star ranges from textured graphic numbers and dressing-gown styles to inside-out designs and over-the top evening-inspired, unisex top coats — all guaranteed to grab attention.

KNIT HITS

Jonathan Anderson’s conceptual design for Loewe of “knit over knit” is a clear example of the cozy-to-the-max mood that’s injecting life into this men’s wear staple.

NO LONGER UNDERWEAR

A clear result of the times we are living in is the idea of wearing underwear as a statement fashion piece, like the long johns at Prada or the classic tighty-whities on the opening look at Rick Owens. The trend speaks to the intimate-at-home vibe that permeated throughout the season.

COLOR CODE

The use of bright blues and greens — as well as a good amount of red — packed a punch of positive vibes, telegraphing an optimistic message for the future.

AMERICAN ICONS

Whether it’s a classic collegiate varsity jacket at Louis Vuitton or the preppy inspired reworkings of a knit vest at Y/Project, these heritage pieces redefined the All-American classic trend.

UNIFORM APPROACH

At Dior, one of the pillars of men’s wear received the royal treatment by using the dress code from the inductees into the Académie des Beaux-Arts in Paris. Meanwhile, a traditional admiral’s naval coat at Wales Bonner exuded a retro vintage vibe ideal for Gen Z and beyond.