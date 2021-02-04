View Slideshow
  View Gallery — 33   Photos

COLOSSAL COATS

Lemaire Men’s Fall 2021

Lemaire Men’s Fall 2021  Courtesy of Lemaire

This season’s star ranges from textured graphic numbers and dressing-gown styles to inside-out designs and over-the top evening-inspired, unisex top coats — all guaranteed to grab attention.

 

KNIT HITS

Loewe MenÕs Fall 2021

Loewe Men’s Fall 2021  Courtesy of Loewe

Jonathan Anderson’s conceptual design for Loewe of “knit over knit” is a clear example of the cozy-to-the-max mood that’s injecting life into this men’s wear staple.

 

NO LONGER UNDERWEAR

Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2021

Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2021  Courtesy of Rick Owens

A clear result of the times we are living in is the idea of wearing underwear as a statement fashion piece, like the long johns at Prada or the classic tighty-whities on the opening look at Rick Owens. The trend speaks to the intimate-at-home vibe that permeated throughout the season.

 

COLOR CODE

Casablanca MenÕs Fall 2021

Casablanca Men’s Fall 2021  Courtesy of Casablanca

The use of bright blues and greens — as well as a good amount of red — packed a punch of positive vibes, telegraphing an optimistic message for the future.

 

AMERICAN ICONS

Y/Project MenÕs Fall 2021

Y/Project Men’s Fall 2021  Courtesy of Y/Project

Whether it’s a classic collegiate varsity jacket at Louis Vuitton or the preppy inspired reworkings of a knit vest at Y/Project, these heritage pieces redefined the All-American classic trend.

 

UNIFORM APPROACH

Wales Bonner MenÕs Fall 2021

Wales Bonner Men’s Fall 2021  Courtesy of Wales Bonner

At Dior, one of the pillars of men’s wear received the royal treatment by using the dress code from the inductees into the Académie des Beaux-Arts in Paris. Meanwhile, a traditional admiral’s naval coat at Wales Bonner exuded a retro vintage vibe ideal for Gen Z and beyond.

Fall 2021 Trends
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus