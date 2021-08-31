Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Michael Bastian Shines Light on Sportswear in First Brooks Brothers Collection

Business

Retailers Rethink Brick-and-Mortar Potential

Fashion

Live From New York, It’s Fashion Week

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have On the Radar for Fall

From bold color to the continued widening of silhouettes, these are the men’s fashion trends for the second half.

Gallery Icon View ALL 5 Photos

The crisp autumn air will soon be rolling in, and along with it a cornucopia of fresh trends for men to embrace for the fall season.

For fall, the main message is all about embracing a softer side — wearing styles that are traditionally considered feminine is the route to flexing unshakeable masculinity.

Designers experimented, revisited and injected their take on the essentials of the men’s wear wardrobe as a positive response to current events. The fall 2021 collections were filled with bold color, upgraded knitwear, colossal outerwear, classic Americana vibes stemming from the varsity jacket and a youthful approach to tailoring devoid of its formality.

Here, a roundup of the top five trends for fall that should have men updating at least some of their wardrobe.

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Men’s Fashion Trends to Have on

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad