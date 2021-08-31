Men’s Fashion Trends to Have On the Radar for Fall

The crisp autumn air will soon be rolling in, and along with it a cornucopia of fresh trends for men to embrace for the fall season.

For fall, the main message is all about embracing a softer side — wearing styles that are traditionally considered feminine is the route to flexing unshakeable masculinity.

Designers experimented, revisited and injected their take on the essentials of the men’s wear wardrobe as a positive response to current events. The fall 2021 collections were filled with bold color, upgraded knitwear, colossal outerwear, classic Americana vibes stemming from the varsity jacket and a youthful approach to tailoring devoid of its formality.

Here, a roundup of the top five trends for fall that should have men updating at least some of their wardrobe.