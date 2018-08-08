“My passion for equality — when it comes to gender, race, class — that is a foundation of who I am and what I value. So when I got back to that core, everything kind of springs from it...I mean, if I’m a person who really wants a nice car or nice clothes or fame, those are the things that you’re chasing; you keep chasing, chasing. But I found that if you go to your core and try to build your values and your character, that’s a type of wealth that can’t be taken away from you because it’s self-generated, and it’s a wealth of spirit and it’s a wealth of compassion. And I think Rachel has that inherently, because she comes from a single mother, working class, and everything she has, she has earned and everything she does is rooted a lot in love. Right? And I think, in America, we value that.” — @constancewu tells @leighen on her starring role as Rachel in @crazyrichasians . #wwdeye #crazyrichasians #constancewu