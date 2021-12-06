Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 3, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Holiday Beauty Searches Point to Lip, Fragrance Growth

Beauty

Ulta Beauty CEO Dave Kimbell Bullish on Brick-and-mortar and Makeup

Beauty

Star Trainer Tracy Anderson on Shifting Conversations

Technicolor Mania

Pops of bright hues will be abundant come spring.

The seasonal palette in men’s wear typically reflects the overarching theme, and this spring is no exception.

Designers have a clear message for the post-pandemic age: ditch the traditional tonal blocks of gray, navy and black in favor of an explosion of colors intended to brighten up classic men’s staples, including cardigans, leather outerwear and even trousers.

Neon green, fluorescent pink and electric blue are paired in clashing and unexpected combinations to convey a dramatic jolt of energy. Rainbow dégradé leather outerwear at Louis Vuitton, dégradé suitings at Etro, vivid pastels on oversize intarsia T-shirts at Fendi and psychedelic graphic knits at Loewe are among the army of intense hues leading the pack.

In the contemporary market, a more genderless approach provides new opportunities to expand the classic men’s color repertoire as consumers increasingly look to fashion as an outlet for self-expression and personal creativity, which will undoubtedly result in an audacious, bold, optimistic and colorful summer.

Technicolor Mania

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Technicolor Mania

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Technicolor Mania

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Technicolor Mania

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Technicolor Mania

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Technicolor Mania

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Technicolor Mania

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Technicolor Mania

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Technicolor Mania

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Technicolor Mania

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Technicolor Mania

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Technicolor Mania

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Technicolor Mania

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Technicolor Mania

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Technicolor Mania

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Technicolor Mania

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Technicolor Mania

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Technicolor Mania

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Technicolor Mania

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Technicolor Mania

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Technicolor Mania

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Technicolor Mania

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Technicolor Mania

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Technicolor Mania

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Technicolor Mania

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Technicolor Mania

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Technicolor Mania

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Technicolor Mania

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Technicolor Mania

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Technicolor Mania

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Technicolor Mania

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Technicolor Mania

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Technicolor Mania

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Technicolor Mania

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Technicolor Mania

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Technicolor Mania

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Technicolor Mania

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad