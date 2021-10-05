Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: LVMH Acquires Officine Universelle Buly 1803

Fashion

Chanel RTW Spring 2022

Business

Manolo Blahnik Forecasts Bumper Year after COVID-19-Related Sales Decline

Midnight Rave Returns as Official After Party of Ntwrk’s Transfer Festival

Founder Shane Gonzales today opens a pop-up for the fall collection where purchases will grant access to the party.

By
Obi Anyanwu
Plus Icon
Looks from Shane Gonzales’ Midnight Studios
Looks from Shane Gonzales’ Midnight Studios brand's fall 2021 collection.

Midnight Rave, the brand experience event from Shane Gonzales’ Midnight Studios, makes its return to Los Angeles on Wednesday in partnership with Ntwrk.

Gonzales and Ntwrk joined forces for the event’s first time back since 2019. Ntwrk, the livestream shopping platform, will livestream the rave from midnight to 3 a.m. as the official after party of Day One of its Transfer Festival. Select pieces will be shoppable during the event.

In addition, Gonzales is releasing the brand’s fall 2021 collection inspired by the rave on Friday. The collection ranges in price from $60 to $150 and features the brand’s classic graphics and motifs but interpreted by animators, typography designers and 3D artists. The brand is running a pop-up today and Wednesday in Los Angeles where purchases will allow one entry into the rave.

Related Galleries

“I think a concept like Transfer by Ntwrk is interesting,” said Gonzales. “Midnight Rave product has never been available online and the actual Midnight Rave experience has always been in person. Being able to share the Midnight Rave experience with hundreds of thousands online both for the pop-up and party is intriguing.”

The music and fashion experience kicked off in 2017 as a sublabel of Midnight Studios, Gonzales’ fashion brand rooted in youth street culture and rock ‘n’ roll. Gonzales partnered with rapper A$AP Rocky in 2016 to establish the events that also serve as a marketing vehicle for partnerships, including a collaboration between Midnight Studios and Converse.

“We just hope to grow Rave globally and take it on the road as the world’s first fashion/live concert experience tour,” Gonzales said. “We want to bring in some iconic musicians as well as give up-and-coming talent a chance to shine to a new crowd.”

Born and raised in Southern California, Gonzales entered the fashion industry through internships in New York City while developing Midnight Studios. He decided to focus solely on his endeavor as his brand generated more buzz with rappers and celebrities in New York City and L.A. In addition to collaborating with Converse, Midnight Studios has worked with Off-White, A$AP Rocky’s AWGE Label, the Rolling Stones, Kendrick Lamar and Courtney Love. He also serves as artistic director for rapper Playboi Carti.

Midnight Rave is one part of Gonzales’ three-part endeavor. In addition to Rave and Studios, he is introducing a line called Art Dept. that Gonzales explains will “be home to all special projects, collaborations, and more with our favorite musicians, films, artists and more,” he said.

“With the debut of Midnight Art Dept., we’re pleased to be working with the legendary Motörhead,” he added. “Pioneers in rock ‘n’ roll, with loud, in-your-face graphics, logos and iconic imagery, they felt like a perfect fit to start with.”

As for Midnight Studios, Gonzales aims to grow the brand into a luxury men’s wear label. “We’re really excited to be entering the luxury men’s wear space once again after taking the last two years off the focus on a more strategic game plan and get back on the calendar with a bang,” he said. “We spent a lot of time developing these next two collections and we’re ready for the world to see it.” Gonzales will launch Art Dept. after the relaunch of Midnight Studios by Shane Gonzales.

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Midnight Rave Back as After Party

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad