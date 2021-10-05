Midnight Rave Returns as Official After Party of Ntwrk’s Transfer Festival

Midnight Rave, the brand experience event from Shane Gonzales’ Midnight Studios, makes its return to Los Angeles on Wednesday in partnership with Ntwrk.

Gonzales and Ntwrk joined forces for the event’s first time back since 2019. Ntwrk, the livestream shopping platform, will livestream the rave from midnight to 3 a.m. as the official after party of Day One of its Transfer Festival. Select pieces will be shoppable during the event.

In addition, Gonzales is releasing the brand’s fall 2021 collection inspired by the rave on Friday. The collection ranges in price from $60 to $150 and features the brand’s classic graphics and motifs but interpreted by animators, typography designers and 3D artists. The brand is running a pop-up today and Wednesday in Los Angeles where purchases will allow one entry into the rave.

“I think a concept like Transfer by Ntwrk is interesting,” said Gonzales. “Midnight Rave product has never been available online and the actual Midnight Rave experience has always been in person. Being able to share the Midnight Rave experience with hundreds of thousands online both for the pop-up and party is intriguing.”

The music and fashion experience kicked off in 2017 as a sublabel of Midnight Studios, Gonzales’ fashion brand rooted in youth street culture and rock ‘n’ roll. Gonzales partnered with rapper A$AP Rocky in 2016 to establish the events that also serve as a marketing vehicle for partnerships, including a collaboration between Midnight Studios and Converse.

“We just hope to grow Rave globally and take it on the road as the world’s first fashion/live concert experience tour,” Gonzales said. “We want to bring in some iconic musicians as well as give up-and-coming talent a chance to shine to a new crowd.”

Born and raised in Southern California, Gonzales entered the fashion industry through internships in New York City while developing Midnight Studios. He decided to focus solely on his endeavor as his brand generated more buzz with rappers and celebrities in New York City and L.A. In addition to collaborating with Converse, Midnight Studios has worked with Off-White, A$AP Rocky’s AWGE Label, the Rolling Stones, Kendrick Lamar and Courtney Love. He also serves as artistic director for rapper Playboi Carti.

Midnight Rave is one part of Gonzales’ three-part endeavor. In addition to Rave and Studios, he is introducing a line called Art Dept. that Gonzales explains will “be home to all special projects, collaborations, and more with our favorite musicians, films, artists and more,” he said.

“With the debut of Midnight Art Dept., we’re pleased to be working with the legendary Motörhead,” he added. “Pioneers in rock ‘n’ roll, with loud, in-your-face graphics, logos and iconic imagery, they felt like a perfect fit to start with.”

As for Midnight Studios, Gonzales aims to grow the brand into a luxury men’s wear label. “We’re really excited to be entering the luxury men’s wear space once again after taking the last two years off the focus on a more strategic game plan and get back on the calendar with a bang,” he said. “We spent a lot of time developing these next two collections and we’re ready for the world to see it.” Gonzales will launch Art Dept. after the relaunch of Midnight Studios by Shane Gonzales.