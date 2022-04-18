Midnight Studios Launches Denim Collection

Midnight Studios launches on Monday their first denim offering under Midnight Studios Jeans.

The collection that made its debut at Midnight Studios’ first runway show includes black, natural and raw indigo denim jeans and jackets made with Italian embossed and hand-painted patches, branded chrome hardware and Western cut yolk patterns. Prices range from $500 for the jeans and $600 for the jackets.

Designer Shane Gonzales worked with B Corporation-certified denim manufacturer Siatex to produce the styles in Los Angeles. Siatex uses 98 percent recycled water and 2 percent evaporated water to manufacture products.

“When designing my first denim collection, it was important to stay true to the brands design aesthetic and attention to detail,” Gonzales said. “With so much history in L.A. for Midnight Studios and myself, working with Siatex felt like a natural fit. We’re proud to have denim for the collection made right here in Los Angeles, and working with Siatex allowed us to create the pieces in a sustainable, economically friendly, and meaningful way.”

The Midnight Studios Jeans launch follows a number of recent launches from the brand, including collections with Warner Bros. film “The Batman” and English rock band Mötorhead under Midnight Art Department.

The Los Angeles-based menswear label led by Gonzales and majority brand holder Dre Hayes of The Foundation operates three lines: Midnight Studios, Midnight Art Department and music experience Midnight Rave, all of which produce clothing at different price tiers.