Mitchell & Ness Teams With NBA Champion Isiah Thomas

Mitchell & Ness is partnering with one of the basketball world’s biggest names for its latest collaboration.

The sportswear company is teaming up with 12-time NBA All-Star Isiah Thomas for an apparel and accessories collection launching on Wednesday. The lineup, dubbed the “Original Bad Boy” collection, offers T-shirts, hoodies and hats inspired by Thomas’ basketball career.

It pays homage to Thomas’ time playing for the Detroit Pistons in the ‘80s and ‘90s, when the team earned the nickname of “The Bad Boys.”

“Partnering with Mitchell & Ness to celebrate my role with the legendary ‘Bad Boys’ was a dream come true,” Thomas said. “It’s an honor to be the original ‘Bad Boy.’ We dominated on the court and influenced culture off the court. This line is a salute to the OG fans and a welcome to new ones.”

The collection incorporates elements from Thomas’ NBA career, including his number 11 jersey. Thomas named the hoodie, which has the script “The Original Bad Boy,” as his favorite piece in the collection.

Styles from Mitchell & Ness’ “The Original Bad Boy” collection. Courtesy of Mitchell & Ness

“We are honored to partner with Isiah Thomas, a true legend of the game, for ‘The Original Bad Boy’ collection,” said Mitchell & Ness chief executive officer Kevin Wulff. “Isiah’s extraordinary basketball career and his accomplishments as an entrepreneur perfectly embody the spirit of Mitchell & Ness. This collection is a testament to his influence on the sport and his entrepreneurial mindset.”

This is Mitchell & Ness’ latest collaboration this year. In April, the brand partnered with Formula 1 to create three merchandise collections for McLaren Racing and also reunited with Major League Baseball for a baseball hat collection. In February, Mitchell & Ness tapped streetwear designer Don C as its new creative director.

Mitchell & Ness’ “The Original Bad Boy” collection is available for purchase on the brand’s website. Styles range in price from $32 to $95.