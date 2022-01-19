Mr Porter and Fear of God to Launch Capsule for ‘Hosted By’ Series

Mr Porter launches the third and latest installation of their “Hosted By” designer content series with Fear of God on Tuesday.

Founder and designer Jerry Lorenzo created 24 Fear of God styles, including tailoring, accessories and footwear, like suit jackets, canvas work jackets and tennis sneakers, and eight Essentials styles mirrored in children’s clothing. The collection ranges in price from $45 to $2,550.

In addition to the curated offering on “Hosted By,” Mr Porter is launching a digital campaign narrated by Lorenzo to support the launch and is featuring the designer in digital magazine, The Journal.

“What Jerry Lorenzo and his team have done at Fear of God has redefined and evolved modern luxury men’s wear,” said Mr Porter buying director Sam Kershaw. “They have built a remarkable business that speaks to both a luxury and a fashion consumer, which is an aspiration of many brands but rarely achieved consistently. Fear of God is a firm Mr Porter customer favorite and performing extremely well, so we wanted to give our audience something truly exclusive.”

Kershaw added that the brand “sells very well” for Mr Porter, “with the U.K., U.S. and APAC being our strongest markets across the various Fear of God collections” he said.

Mr Porter introduced “Hosted By” in April 2021 with Dries Van Noten followed by Tom Ford. The former debuted a summer capsule collection with the online retail destination, as well as Net-a-porter and the Dries Van Noten stores.

Kershaw said the series takes Mr Porter’s existing sales and content strategy a step further by tapping brands with unique stories to tell that the Mr Porter customer favors.

This project is Lorenzo’s latest push behind the Fear of God Seventh Collection, which marked a new beginning for the brand. The brand rolled out its first products with Ssense with a weeklong digital experience before landing at their other retail partners. Fear of God was also spotlighted in Nordstrom for the retailer’s New Concepts@Nordstrom pop-up, where Seventh Collection and Essentials were available.

More recently, the brand opened their first permanent store in Selfridges, which Lorenzo told WWD will remain for the “foreseeable future,” and launched a loungewear collection as part of their “Home” offering.