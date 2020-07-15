LONDON — Mytheresa is unveiling its biggest men’s wear collection yet, a lineup with a Seventies vibe — earth tones and all — modeled by the Australian electropop band Parcels.

The 46-piece men’s wear capsule lands on the site on Wednesday and takes its inspiration from Gucci’s pre-fall 2020 season. It includes ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear, tailoring and denim, in shades such as burgundy, olive, sand and cream.

Accessories include retro-style sunglasses, printed ties with paisley or chain motifs, bucket hats and baseball caps, and a mini bag with horse bit detail. The brand’s signature tassel moccasins come in smooth leather or embossed crocodile.

The campaign was shot by Bella Lieberberg and art directed by Mytheresa global creative director Julian Paul and there is also an accompanying video of the band performing. Members include keyboardists Louie Swain and Patrick Hetherington, bassist Noah Hill, drummer Anatole Serret and guitarist Jules Crommelin.

Mytheresa said it chose the band — which is Australian but based in Berlin — for its retro style. The images show the band members as live performers against the backdrop of a grand restaurant.

Gucci is the latest in a string of capsules aimed at promoting Mytheresa’s new men’s wear offer. So far this year, the site has worked with brands including Prada, Brunello Cucinelli, Thom Browne and Balmain on exclusive men’s wear collections.

In June, Mytheresa opened its first bricks-and-mortar men’s store in Munich, Germany. Designed by Roberto Baciocchi, the space spans 1,080 square feet and stocks brands including Prada, Gucci, Saint Laurent and Valentino over one floor.