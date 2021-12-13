N.Hoolywood Debuts Pre-Fall Range

N.Hoolywood founder and creative director Daisuke Obana began his fashion career as a buyer and manager for a vintage clothing store in Tokyo before launching his own company in 2000. His collections draw upon elements of classic military, American vintage sportswear and traditional Japanese craftsmanship with softly structured silhouettes rendered in technical materials and graphic tones, showcasing the label’s directional approach to streetwear.

As with most, the ongoing global pandemic has hindered the way most brands showcase their collections, and this is no exception for Obana. His shows in New York were always one of the most anticipated and rejoiced for their originality in terms of venue and model casting (which always consisted heavily on real street-cast personas), but that hasn’t stopped Obana from making an international splash each season by serving up approachable wares rooted in accessible silhouettes.

The brand will be releasing their first Pre-Fall Assortment from the N.Hoolywood Test Product Exchange Service collection — an extension of the spring 2022 offering. Taking inspiration from training wear used at U.S. military bases, the line will be developed as an authentic military collection, collaborating with brands that are officially acknowledged by the military.

“The way of thinking about making clothes has changed considerably. I pay attention to more practicality, I wear them to test durability and comfort, and use the right amount of fabric not to leave any waste behind. It is shifting to products that focus on the essence of garments,” said Obana, who incorporated details from the ’70s with pieces inspired by visual designs from a military perspective, such as polished tracksuits, camouflage suits featuring original textile patterns designed in 2015 based on South African military uniforms, and oversize denim utility shirts, providing a timeless look.

Obana always finds unexpected ways to seamlessly thread the past with the present, and for his first pre-fall outing, his wearable designs are sure to add to the casual refinement of the N.Hoolywood man.

