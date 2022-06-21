N. Hoolywood’s Test Product Exchange Service Line Expands for Resort

Daisuke Obana’s affinity toward uniforms cannot be questioned.

For the spring 2021 season, the designer debuted his Test Product Exchange Service lineup, an assortment of his personal collection of military artifacts and photography from various time periods with a focus on the multifunctionality of tactical wear. Obana presented a new release of his Test Product Exchange Service line for the resort season, with a range of reinterpreted basics in tech fabrications and designs with a military aesthetic.

His focus relied on the Protective Combat Uniform cold weather uniform system, a layering method used by the U.S. military that was developed for special forces engaged in missions in harsh environments. Obana aimed to simplify these technical details and make them more approachable, which resulted in digital camouflage featured on oversized sweatshirts and cargo pants, beige parachute nylon pants, nylon striped bomber jackets, and a nylon shirt jacket with oversized patch pockets.

The brand’s ongoing partnership with New Balance continues this season, with a new “Invincible” sneaker style in tonal grays with a leather upper and rubber sole.

With each season Obana has been able to bridge the gap between true uniform styles and everyday wear.