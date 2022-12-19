New York Knicks Tap New York or Nowhere for Apparel Collection

The New York Knicks and New York or Nowhere are continuing their partnership with a new collection.

The NBA team and the streetwear brand are joining forces again for a new genderless apparel collection of hoodies, T-shirts, sweatpants, tote bags, hat, socks and other accessories. The pieces blend both the Knicks and New York or Nowhere logos and are designed in the Knicks’ colorway of black, white, orange and blue.

“For a number of reasons, NYON x NY Knicks is probably the most fun collection for me to design out of everything we release each year,” said New York or Nowhere cofounder Quincy Moore. “First and foremost, it’s a true creative challenge to effectively marry the IP of two brands like this — especially when one of them is perhaps the most iconic sports franchise in history. It consistently pushes NYON to improve and evolve, and as a result we think some of our best products over the last few years have come out of this collaboration. And second, because it encourages me to tap into a younger version of myself, who sometimes still can’t believe that he has the opportunity to collaborate with the New York Knicks. As a designer, I find that my best work is produced from a place of reverence and nostalgia, and some of my fondest memories as a kid are attending Knicks games with my mom. With this new collection specifically, I think that youthful adoration for my favorite team is reflected throughout.”

Styles from the New York or Nowhere x Knicks collection.

This is the second collaboration between the Knicks and New York or Nowhere. The first one made the streetwear brand the number two bestselling label at Madison Square Garden and the pieces were seen on the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Amy Schumer, Rachel Brosnahan and others.

The Knicks collaboration comes after New York or Nowhere opened its first permanent flagship store in NoLIta this fall. Through the store, the brand is expanding from apparel to also offer home goods.

The New York Knicks x New York or Nowhere collaboration will be available to purchase starting Tuesday at the New York or Nowhere store and on its website. Products range in price from $20 to $125.