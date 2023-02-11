×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Heron Preston Embraces the Rawness of Old New York for Fall

Fashion

Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Fall 2023

Fashion

After 20 Years, Proenza Schouler Takes A New Approach

New York Men’s Day Shines Spotlight on Emerging Brands

The biannual showcase is produced by Agentry PR and featured 12 brands.

By
Layla Ilchi, Jean E. Palmieri, Luis Campuzano
Plus Icon
Bulan Men’s Fall 2023
Bulan Men’s Fall 2023 Courtesy of Bulan

As has become the norm, New York Men’s Day kicked off fashion week again this season with morning and afternoon presentations at Daylight Studios near Hudson Yards on Friday. The showcase staged by Agentry PR brought together an eclectic group of 12 new and emerging brands that offered up a variety of menswear categories — everything from embellished eveningwear to handcrafted knits.

Outerwear was a key category for several of the brands including Cross Eyed Moose, the menswear label introduced last year by One Jeanswear Group, traditionally a womenswear company. The fall collection has a street vibe infused with technical elements, or what Jack Gross, chief executive officer of OJG, described as “Born in the city and raised in the wild,” or “street to peak.”

Related Galleries

That translated into trekking pants with cargo pockets and no side seams that could work as well in an urban environment as when climbing a mountain. Other key pieces included convertible parachute pants with a 21-inch leg opening that can be cinched and zipped off into shorts; a puffer made from mechanical stretch poly and tapered at the waist offered in both a futuristic landscape print or a solid, and a parka that comes with a reversible vest featuring sherpa knit on one side and a water-resistant nylon on the other. Quilted bombers and a shacket were also in the line.

Cross Eyed Moose Men’s Fall 2023
Cross Eyed Moose, men’s fall 2023 Courtesy of Cross Eyed Moose

Outerwear was also the star for Nobis, a Canadian company that is known for its technical yet fashionable jackets. Designer Michael Kerr said every piece in the fall collection is 100 percent waterproof so they’re high-performance, but the silhouettes are also trend-worthy enough to fit in on city streets.

Puffers and an Army green parade coat worked well with the midlayers, vests, knits and technical accessories in the collection, which was titled “Off the Grid.” New for fall, the brand introduced performance bottoms.

Nobis RTW Fall 2023
Nobis, fall 2023 Caroline Fiss/Courtesy of Nobis

Offering a different take on menswear was Victor Lytvinenko, creative director of Raleigh Workshop, who made his first appearance at New York Men’s Day. Although the Big Apple is a far cry from his home base of Raleigh, North Carolina, Lytvinenko brought along a group of creatives from the city to walk as models in the presentation. Raleigh is best known for its selvedge denim — and there was plenty of that — but these looks were customized with an array of embellishments that made every piece look like a work of art. Some of the pieces will be in the commercial line, Lytvinenko said, but most were one-offs intended to showcase a creative spirit.

Raleigh Workshop Men’s Fall 2023
Raleigh Workshop, men’s fall 2023 Courtesy of Raleigh Workshop

“During the day we make jeans,” he said, “but after dark, we invite creatives in and we make new things without fear — clothes, music, dance, poetry, paintings, friendships and conversations.” 

At A.Potts, designer Aaron Potts found inspiration in an unlikely place, the 1994 film “The Little Rascals.” The designer was drawn to the film’s rebellious spirit and blended that with his memory of New York City in the ‘90s.

“It was like superchic people in all black hustling and bustling through the streets and looking amazing,” he explained. “That’s what imprinted on me as a young person moving to New York City, so I wanted to capture that feeling.” 

A.Potts Men’s Fall 2023
A.Potts, men’s fall 2023 Courtesy of A.Potts

The bulk of the fall 2023 collection is created in all black with varying fabrics and textures such as faux leather, heavy duck cotton and Neoprene designed in A.Potts’ signature oversize styles. The designer wanted to juxtapose the heaviness of the black pieces with an array of lighter styles created in all white, such as fringe-embellished separates. Potts explained he “punctuated” the collection with a few red pieces to “give it a little more emotion.” 

Stephen Mikhail is venturing once again into dark territories, with his latest collection for Atelier Cillian, inspired by the “Malleus Maleficarum,” a detailed legal and theological document (published in 1486) regarded as the standard handbook on witchcraft.

“We went dark again — it’s where I thrive the most,” said the designer during his presentation, a dark lineup (literally) but with clean silhouettes driven by tailoring, such as a sheer black suit with black embroidered tree branches, a silver armor-like built-up coat played into the persecution bit, and a collarless version of a black moto jacket with cuff overlays. This time around Mikhail’s staple tweed suit was offered in black and white.

Atelier Cillian RTW Fall 2023
Atelier Cillian, fall 2023 Courtesy of Atelier Cillian

Cropped jackets were featured extensively in tweed and other versions while Mikhail’s recurring raffia pieces (including one in silver), cutouts on draped shirts with visible slices of skin, and a black mesh long-sleeved shirt added a dose of sensuality to the lineup.

“This collection feels like an extension of me — as artists we always look back and say, ‘I can’t believe I did that,’ but as of now I am very happy,” said Mikhail.

A Newcomer to New York Men’s Day, Beam Ratchapol Ngaongam, presented his debut collection for his knitwear line Bulan.

What began as a side project, and two years in the making, has morphed into a genderless knitwear collection in a variety of textures, shapes and colors.

Ngaongam said the collection is inspired by mental health issues he has witnessed in his family. “They have to wake up and fight everyday, and I wanted to bring awareness to these issues,” he said. He illustrated this through the various holes seen on oversize cable-knit sweaters and matching shorts ensembles, as well as the asymmetric draping, twisting and imperfections on pieces such as vests, knit dresses and pants, all finished in colorful neon, pastel and neutral tones and patterns.

In an industry where a wave of exuberant knitwear designers continue to emerge, Ngaongam’s first outing is shaking up the market with new ways of thinking about colors, shape and technique.

Bulan Men’s Fall 2023
Bulan, men’s fall 2023 Courtesy of Bulan

Playfulness continued to permeate the namesake label of Nicholas Raefski, who offered a collection inspired by the heroes he looked up to as a child. These included notables such as hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, Queen’s Freddie Mercury, John Lennon and even one of Star Wars’ most famous characters, Obi Wan Kenobi.

Each of Raefski’s chosen heroes was represented in separate vignettes: a graphic white button-down shirt depicted a huddle of hockey players; a red, white and black moto jacket paired with black leather pants was very Mr. Mercury, and a double-breasted black-and-white trench was printed with John Lennon’s portrait.

Nicholas Raefski Men’s Fall 2023
Nicholas Raefski, men’s fall 2023 Courtesy of Nicholas Raefski

Suits continue to be a key category for Raefski, who this season presented two youthful versions: an all-brown corduroy and a black-and-white graphic model with all of the designer’s heroes front and center. New this season was womenswear. “I wanted a new challenge,” said the designer. But while he gets points for effort, this is one avenue that will need some refinement. 

Initially launching in 2016, Jahnkoy designers Burkindy and Marusya Tamboura debuted their ready-to-wear men’s collection that merges traditional textiles with contemporary silhouettes. The collection features a handwoven textile made in Burkina Faso, which appears in many of the collection’s outerwear. 

“We’re creating the new modern man, it’s not one thing or the other,” Burkindy said. “You can mix things and you won’t be intimidated. You can wear the hat with something else. You can mix the colors — it’s like how do you put the whole thing in a pot and pull something that everyone can wear.” 

Jahnkoy Men’s Fall 2023
Jahnkoy, men’s fall 2023 Courtesy of Jahnkoy

The collection also continues Jahnkoy’s partnership with Puma, which the brand debuted in 2019. The collaboration offers codesigned Puma and Jahnkoy tracksuits customized with leftover fabric from the collection’s pieces. Tamboura described the collaboration as a “merge of athleisure and hand craftsmanship with the message to revive global cultural heritage.” 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Hot Summer Bags

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

New York Men's Day Fall 2023: Details About the Designers

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad