New York Men’s Day to Be Held Feb. 11, Perry Ellis Sponsoring

It’s full-steam ahead for New York Men’s Day.

The biannual showcase for emerging men’s designer brands created by Agentry PR, will host its 17th annual event on Feb. 11 during New York Fashion Week, which is scheduled to kick off that day and continue through Feb. 16. For the first time, NYMD is being sponsored by Perry Ellis, which is planning to relaunch the Perry Ellis America line. All told, 10 brands will be participating.

Perry Ellis International, which also owns Original Penguin and several other labels, was purchased by George Feldenkreis in 2019 for $437 million and taken private. Its last creative director, Michael Maccari, left the brand shortly after the acquisition was completed. Thomas Harvey, who spent four years at Theory before joining Original Penguin in November 2020, was elevated to vice president of design for Perry Ellis, Perry Ellis America and Penguin in November 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.

NYMD will return to Canoe Studios in the Starrett-Lehigh Building on 26th Street on the far west side of Manhattan for the February shows, which will be held at two separate times: 10:30 a.m. to noon, and then 4:30 to 6 p.m. In addition to Perry Ellis, which will present at both the morning and afternoon sessions, the other designers who will show are Atelier Cillian, Clara Son and Nicholas Reafski, men’s wear brands that are new to the show, as well as returning brands A. Potts, William Frederick and Stan, which are genderless; men’s brand Teddy Vonranson, and The Academy New York, a men’s and women’s label also new to the show.

In addition to the in-person presentations, all brands will feature their fall 2022 collections virtually through look book images and/or videos on the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Runway360 digital platform.

“We are thrilled to be the lead sponsor for New York Men’s Day this year and to be able to share the relaunch of Perry Ellis America,” Harvey said. “We are excited for the chance to support and spotlight a new generation of designers and honored to take part in celebrating the future of American fashion.”

In addition to showing its line, Perry Ellis will host a competition where Harvey will select one of the other designers showing at NYMD to create a special capsule on behalf of the brand for an upcoming season. The design competition is intended to support and welcome emerging talent, according to the brand.

Erin Hawker, founder of Agentry and creator of NYMD, said: “After the success of NYMD this past September, we have solidified the importance and need for live, in-person events and how to conduct them safely. With the support of our sponsors and partners who also value our mission of fostering new and emerging talent, New York Men’s Day continues to be a platform for creatives to be discovered. We aim to inspire the fashion community, bring innovation and design into reality, and be an outlet for individuals to voice their point of views.”

Sperry, the heritage footwear brand, will be returning to NYMD as a sponsor and will unveil new collaborations with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Pleasures, as well as Warm & Wonderful, the British knitwear label that created the red sheep sweater for Princess Diana. Other sponsors of NYMD include hair care brand Oribe, and AOFM Pro, which will provide makeup teams and products for designers during their presentations.

The CFDA is expected to release its schedule of shows for New York Fashion Week on Thursday.