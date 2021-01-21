New York Men’s Day is plowing ahead with plans to host virtual shows for its roster of emerging designers next month.

Agentry PR, the creator of NYMD, will present 11 men’s and gender-fluid designers in the 15th edition of its biannual event. This year, the shows will be held Feb. 15 between noon and 2 p.m. This will mark the second consecutive season that the shows will be held virtually on Runway360, the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s digital platform.

Each designer will receive a dedicated 10-minute time slot where their presentations will appear on the Runway360 main page, which allows each brand to incorporate the latest in AR/VR, live video streaming, e-commerce extensions, consumer shopping features, social media integrations and product images.

Participating designers in alphabetical order will be A.Potts, Carter Young, Chelsea Grays, Federico Cina, Ka Wa Key, KoH T, Onyrmrk, Stan, Teddy Vonranson, The Stolen Garment and Timo Weiland.

New participants in NYMD this season are Chelsea Grays, Federico Cina, KoH T, Onyrmrk and The Stolen Garment.

“As we continue to move forward with a digital showing of NYMD for the second consecutive season, we are proud to incorporate what we have learned from last season to make this showing even stronger and seamless through the digital platform,” said Erin Hawker, founder of Agentry and creator of NYMD. “We are thrilled to continue our partnerships and provide a voice and platform that aligns with our mission of supporting and discovering new talent. We could not be more pleased with the platform’s ability of reaching a global network and helping to share each presenting brand’s creativity during a time when we are distant physically, but united digitally.”

Neither CFDA nor IMG have released their schedules yet for New York Fashion Week, which will be held Feb. 14 to 17 with both men’s and women’s designers featured. New York Fashion Week: Men’s, which had been struggling to survive even before the pandemic, had been held independently in the first week in February. However, last year only 23 labels showed over three days with only Todd Snyder and N.Hoolywood participating along with a group of small, emerging brands.

Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA, said last month that pushing the men’s shows back and holding them virtually is a sign of the times. “NYFW: Men’s collections will be held during the consolidated New York Fashion Week of Feb. 14 to 17. Due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, designers will release their collections digitally with Runway360 serving as the centralized digital platform for NYFW. We look forward to continuing to work with the men’s wear industry to explore the best timing for future releases post-pandemic.“