A cult favorite in the men’s wear world with a strong following in Japan and the U.K., British designer Nigel Cabourn, has teamed with contemporary brand Closed to launch what will be their first joint capsule collection for fall 2020 that melds Closed’s casual approach and denim heritage with Cabourn’s signature look that draws inspiration from vintage military uniforms.

The offering is naval-inspired with a focus on utilitarian details and relaxed silhouettes and adheres to a classic military green and navy color palette. The line features functional outerwear, overalls, striped knits, patterned wool jacquards, shearlings, jackets with multicolored textural panels, loose-fitting trousers, and denim — in this case a heavier, 12- to 14-ounce variant in dark washed sea-colored tones.

The Closed × Nigel Cabourn collection is available now at closed.com, in select Closed shops and at Cabourn’s flagship store in London, and “will be continued for summer 2021,” according to Closed’s chief executive officer Gordon Giers.