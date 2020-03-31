Norman Feinberg, founder of Mannor Corp., a men’s trouser company, and an industry leader, died on March 28 due to complications related to pneumonia and the coronavirus, according to an obituary in The New York Times on Tuesday. His age and the location of his death was not provided.

Feinberg created Mannor in 1972, and eventually, it became one of the largest privately held trouser companies in the U.S., employing 1,500 people at its peak. Mannor licensed prominent designers including Geoffrey Beene and Nino Cerruti, and supplied nearly every major U.S. retailer including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, L.L. Bean, Lands’ End, Saks Fifth Avenue, J.C. Penney, Sears and Nordstrom.

Feinberg was a leader in the men’s market. He formed a special committee comprised of 47 of the most influential manufacturers, importers and distributors in the men’s apparel industry, and spearheaded their relocation from 1290 Avenue of the Americas to 170,000 square feet at 1350 Avenue of the Americas in 1994.

Feinberg was also president of the men’s apparel division of the New York UJA organization and a founder of the Albert Einstein Medical Center. He was a member of the Old Oaks Country Club in Purchase, N.Y., the Palm Beach Yacht Club in Florida, and the former City Athletic Club. Additionally, he was a member and founder of the Westchester Reform Temple.

Feinberg is survived by his wife, Sondra Feinberg; his son, Jeff Feinberg; his daughter, Michelle Rambler; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.