Known for its focus on designing refined and timeless men’s wear staples, direct-to-consumer, Paris-based brand Octobre has taken the leap and introduced a line of tailored clothing dubbed Semaine.

The collection will have around 10 silhouettes, and will be made of lightweight Italian wools and blends of linen and cotton, producing styles that are adapted to warmer temperatures and are completely unlined, from a striking Prince of Wales print to a cotton and linen blend option that’s been created for the perfect summer soiree.

Price points range from $80 for ties to $370 for jackets via the brand’s e-shop, as well as at l’Atelier and Le Bon Marché in Paris, offering a year-round lineup of classic styles with an elegant look.