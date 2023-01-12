×
Off-White Teams With Chicago Bulls on Capsule Collection

The collection celebrates the late Virgil Abloh’s passion for basketball and deep ties to Chicago.

The Off-White and Chicago Bulls logo. Courtesy

Off-White is continuing the late Virgil Abloh’s legacy with a new NBA capsule collection.

The luxury streetwear brand announced on Thursday it is teaming up with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls for a capsule collection that celebrates Abloh’s love of basketball and deep ties to Chicago. 

The capsule collection was a collaboration between Off-White chief executive officer Andrea Grilli, streetwear designer and Chicago Bulls creative strategy and design adviser Don C — who was a close friend and collaborator of Abloh’s — and Abloh’s family. The collection offers four limited-edition items including a T-Shirt, hoodie and two varsity jackets. The pieces all showcase a new logo featuring a bull wearing an Off-White jersey and both brand’s names.

The Off-White and Chicago Bulls capsule collection will be available starting Feb. 2 at select Off-White stores and on the brand’s website. The capsule will also be available on Farfetch Beat, a concept retail series from Farfetch that offers exclusive product launches.

Abloh regularly paid tribute to Chicago through his designs and endeavors. Abloh received his master’s degree in architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago and later went on to open a luxury, contemporary fashion and streetwear boutique in the city called RSVP Gallery with Don C after the designer interned at Fendi. 

In 2017, Abloh teamed with Nike for the Off-White Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, marking the first of many collaborations between the designer and the Jordan brand. The sneaker paid homage to Chicago with its white, black and varsity red colorway. 

Abloh also first debuted his “Figures of Speech” museum exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago in 2019, which was the first exhibition devoted to Abloh’s work. The exhibit later made its way to the Brooklyn Museum last June. 

