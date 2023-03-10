Olivier Rogers Taps Alton Mason for ‘Welcome’ Campaign

Olivier Rogers is looking to a famous face for his first fashion campaign.

The French-Caribbean designer has tapped actor and model Alton Mason for the campaign for his “Welcome” fashion collection, which debuted on the designer’s website on Friday.

Rogers explained the campaign has been long in the making, as he and Mason have become friends.

“I think I met him just being at parties and we clicked right away,” Rogers said about the “Elvis” actor. “The reason I picked Alton is because one, he’s just an amazing person, and two, we’ve had a friendship for three years now. I’ve seen him at fashion week parties and things like that and I would always say, ‘When I do my first campaign, you’re going to be the first guy to model for me’.”

Alton Mason for Olivier Rogers.

Mason appears in the campaign wearing Rogers’ latest collection of loungewear, including pieces like hoodies, T-shirts and sweatpants. The black, white and gray pieces are designed with Rogers’ logo and his “Saint Martin Marigot” crest, which pays homage to his upbringing in the Caribbean. The “Welcome” collection also offers more high-fashion pieces such as denim cargo jeans and beaded pants. The collection ranges in price from $150 to $1,090.

Rogers launched his label in 2018, and quickly became a favorite of NBA athletes including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum, as well as musicians Burna Boy, Migos, Future, Lil Baby and others.

While his brand currently offers primarily loungewear, Rogers hopes to expand in the future into other types of men’s ready-to-wear to reflect his own style.

“I don’t want to be a brand that’s just T-shirts, hoodies and sweatpants,” he said. “This is just the start of the story that I’m trying to tell. Later on, I want to do fashion shows in London and Paris. I want to take it to the next level as far as putting out dope art and super cool items for people to purchase.”