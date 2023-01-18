×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli Opens Permanent Store at Harrods

Business

Mark Weston Exits Dunhill After Five Years

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Designers Naomi Gunther, Juntae Kim, Jasper Toron and Karmuel Young explore the year 1995, historical garments, Greek motifs and the arctic in their latest collections.

Ones to Watch
Clockwise from top left: Karmuel Young, Naomi Gunther, Jasper Toron and Juntae Kim. Courtesy

A larger-than-life take on Grecian culture, the year 1995, an “Arctic gentleman” and a wardrobe of jerkins, doublets and pourpoints brought forward in time are some of the ideas being tabled by designers in Paris for fall 2023.

Here, a look at some of the newer names on the Paris calendar.

Gunther

As much as Naomi Gunther is a Parisian born and bred, it’s a New York state of mind that led to the creation of her menswear label.

“When I moved [there] for my fashion studies, I found the [city’s] energy to be the most inspiring,” said the 27-year-old, who studied literature in the French capital before switching to fashion and heading to New York. “The way men were dressing, combining clothes together, playing with size, layers, new shapes” captivated her and led her to switch to the menswear program in her final year at The New School’s Parsons School of Design.

Related Galleries

Gunther said her artistic references were two-pronged, rooted on the one hand in the early 20th century and particularly the Gilded Age of New York. Central to this period for her are the figures of Jay Gatsby as the epitome of the American dream, and debonaire gangsters with their attitude and class. On the other is the hip-hop culture of the late 1970s and ‘80s, along with streetwear, which she described as a mix and match of accessible clothing hinged on dressing up those pieces and exploring new ways to wear them.

Ones to Watch: Gunther
A preview of Naomi Gunther’s fall 2023 looks. Courtesy

Cue collections that revisit menswear mainstays of golf pants, pinstripe suits and cardigans with of-the-moment elements taken from more recent urban fare, like baggy pants, varsity jackets or tracksuits.

Now in her seventh season, titled “1995” after her year of birth, she’ll be exploring the 1990s and the visuals that have influenced her artistic culture, from the beginnings of the internet and paparazzi culture to ubiquitous screens and her first memories of travel. Nineties iconography will also influence details such as buttons and prints.

The brand produces its collections in Paris, with retail prices ranging from 130 euros for premium cotton T-shirts and 295 euros for denim trousers, and up to 790 euros for a reversible puffer jacket and 1,100 euros for a recycled wool coat.

Juntaekim

For Seoul- and London-based designer Juntae Kim, the apparent incompatibility between modern garments rooted in functionality and sustainability, and ostensibly fussy historical garments like corsets, doublets and jerkins, is a source of constant fascination.

So much so that he first spent four years earning a bachelor’s degree in womenswear in South Korea, before heading to London for another two-year BA at London College of Fashion and later, Central Saint Martins’ menswear MA course.

A preview from the Juntaekim fall 2023 collection. Courtesy of Juntaekim

Describing his namesake brand as a gender-fluid clothing line, the South Korean-born designer explained he “aims to modernize old and historical textiles and craft techniques,” fusing them into activewear and sportswear shapes of the present to make them available to “diverse communities regardless of race, gender and class.” Also in his sights are stereotypical Asian tropes, which he plans to subvert in a further bid for integration, he said.

Cue denim trousers with a corseted front, jerkin-shaped flight jackets and other slashed puffers from his 2022 MA collection and subsequent “Garden Punk” spring 2023 collection, which garnered raves along with the attention of heavy hitters like Dua Lipa and stylist Harry Lambert.

The fall 2023 collection, titled “Romantic Poetry,” takes its cues from the 1989 film “Dead Poets Society,” starring Robin Williams as an English teacher inspiring students through poetry.

It revisits the film’s formal school uniforms and preppy aesthetic through Kim’s lens. Expect a smart Canadian tuxedo in a salmon-pink denim wash, lavaliere shirts in crisp poplin, thick-gauge knit polo shirts, all augmented with the pourpoints, corsets and other doublets of centuries past. Prices will start around 450 pounds for tops and go up to 1,200 pounds for Kim’s intricately detailed technical outerwear.

Toron

After more than a decade leading the menswear design studios of Tom Ford, Brioni, Givenchy and Burberry, working alongside “big, amazing characters” like Ford and Riccardo Tisci, London-based designer Jasper Toron found the onset of the pandemic offered something new: time to reflect.

“I just thought that if there ever was the right time to step out and go at it on my own, it was [the pandemic],” said the Danish-born designer, who proceeded to spend “two, three months alone with [his] bookshelves to figure out what [he] found beautiful and what [his] aesthetic was.”

Ones to Watch FW23: Toron
Looks from Toron’s spring 2023 capsule. Courtesy

What Toron concluded he wanted the most was to “free himself up but also make clothes that have an element of freedom to them,” stemming from the feeling of liberation he’d felt when he chose a menswear path at London’s Ravensbourne University.

Add his happy place — “on a Greek island, where I allow myself to be a bit more loud or flamboyant, wearing silky, blousy things” — and his brand was born.

Echoes of Julian Schnabel’s “anti-reality pajama uniform” influence a louche lineup rife with silk shirts, lightweight windbreakers, shorts and even overalls printed in sophisticated designs nodding to Greco-Roman motifs of wrestlers, plants or geometric friezes.

Part and parcel of that freedom is also considering a wider range of body shapes. “I’m a pretty big guy myself and that is limiting in many ways when it comes to clothes,” he said. Hence the profusion of drawstring waists but also his penchant for roomy cuts, available in six sizes and that he hopes “should cover from XS to a 4-XL.”

The first full-fledged Toron collection will continue to explore “an Aegean vacation daydream and a love letter to the male body” by pushing his pattern clashing further and adding warmer layers like wool jackets for a buildable wardrobe, retailing between 350 pounds for cotton shirts and up to 850 pounds for silk separates adorned in his maximalist prints.

Karmuel Young

Examine an archetypal male body long enough and the geometric shapes that compose it start to emerge: a trapeze to represent a wide shoulder and smaller waist, the curve of a bulky bicep or even a sharp V-shape at the base of the neck.

And that comes easiest when you’re faced with your base material in the mirror every day. “I connected with menswear because I always start from myself when trying to share my view on fashion,” explained Hong Kong-based designer Karmuel Young.

Upon graduating from Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University in 2007, Young moved to Europe, working at Damir Doma and Ute Ploier, experiences he credits with teaching him how to “build a collection with a core idea” and eventually a designer label.

A look from Karmuel Young’s “Collection 07” spring collection.

After further experiences at Lane Crawford and the I.T. and Trinity groups, the designer launched his brand in 2014, first as a footwear line and then ready-to-wear in 2019.

His angle? To “sculpt a better silhouette for men” through a daily wardrobe that enhances, plays with and sometimes distorts the body’s geometries. Fabrication, fitting and finessing details are therefore the three tenets of this label exploring a territory between tailoring and casualwear that Young dubs the “New Formal.”

Congruent with this idea of the everyday, Young decided to develop his brand as themed projects that can straddle multiple seasons, rather than change tack every six months.

Now in his eighth collection, the Hong Kong-based designer continues spring’s surreal desert jaunt with a fall 2023 collection based on the idea of an “Arctic gentleman.” Expect tailoring with accents of furry, hairy fabrics; a play on scale with overly tight and oversize fits, and coated fabrics, to represent the various textures observed on ice.

Shirting, the brand’s key category, starts from $300 to $1,000 for intricate cuts and fabrications that turn them into outerwear proposals, while trousers average around $500.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Hot Summer Bags

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad