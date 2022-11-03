×
Our Lady of Rocco Debuts Second Collection, Bespoke Tailoring Offerings

The menswear label is a collaboration between fashion brand La Ligne and chef and restauranteur Mario Carbone.

Styles from Our Lady of Rocco
A style from Our Lady of Rocco. Courtesy

Our Lady of Rocco is expanding its presence in the menswear market with two new initiatives.

The menswear label that launched last year as a collaboration between fashion brand La Ligne and chef and restauranteur Mario Carbone is releasing its second full collection on Thursday, as well as introducing bespoke tailoring. 

“Last time, it was obviously strictly coming from our minds, and now that we have a customer, you obviously learn a lot about exactly who that customer is and you can tailor and make tweaks while holding true to your brand thesis,” said Molly Howard, chief executive officer of La Ligne. “We’ve used a lot of the core silhouettes and pieces from the first collection, and they’ve grown in ways around specific tailoring details, color stories and iconography.” 

The menswear brand’s second collection is inspired by 1980s New York City and uniform dressing. The collection offers streetwear pieces like a satin bomber jacket, statement T-shirts, trousers and other relaxed styles in a color palette of burgundy, navy and white. The styles are embellished with the Our Lady of Rocco logo, which includes a crown and the phrase “By Appointment Only,” which references how the pieces are limited-edition and sold in small quantities, according to Howard. 

A look from Our Lady of Rocco.

“People understand that if they don’t get [the collection] when we launch it, then they’re probably not going to get it later,” she explained. “It’s quite limited and there’s a quantity. We’re obviously not dropping [collections] all of the time, so it’s by appointment only is how you can get the product.” 

In addition to the second collection, Our Lady of Rocco is also debuting a bespoke tailoring arm. The menswear brand is hosting a popup during Art Basel Miami next month where it is selling customized, vintage Nino Cerruti suits and blazers. 

“I really wanted to do more suiting this time around,” Carbone said. “When initially sourcing materials, the fabric minimums presented a challenge, which we now realize was a silver lining. To circumvent the commitment to large yardage, we embraced the one-off and sustainably nature of this project. The Nino Cerruti suits are the ultimate nod to Italian craftsmanship, and the cuts represent the styles that Our Lady of Rocco would hope to design in the future.” 

The Nino Cerruti suits are updated with silk lining and custom-made gold buttons for the cuffs and closures. They also feature patches with the Our Lady of Rocco logo. Customers can also have the pieces further tailored at the pop-up for a better fit. 

The full Our Lady of Rocco collection will also be available to purchase at the Art Basel Miami pop-up, which will be held at ZZ’s Club located at 151 NE 41st Street. The pop-up will be open from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 from noon to 8 p.m.

Styles from Our Lady of Rocco.
