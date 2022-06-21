Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci, Harry Styles Create Ha Ha Ha Collection

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Spring 2023

Business

EXCLUSIVE: French, Italian, German Fashion Councils, Others Launch European Fashion Alliance

Blauer USA, Ten C Decamp to Milan Fashion Week

The FGF Industry-owned outerwear specialists presented on-trend outerwear.

Ten C Men's Spring 2023
Ten C Men's Spring 2023 Courtesy of Ten C

Outerwear specialists Blauer USA and Ten C moved to Milan from their usual Pitti Uomo display out of a business necessity.

A different environment called for different strategies, explained Enzo Fusco, the owner of the FGF Industry firm that controls the two brands. Sales have been booming over the past two years despite the pandemic, but some adjustments were required, including pushing back sales campaign.

“We had already reached 70 to 80 percent of our seasonal budget before Pitti Uomo started, so it was less meaningful for us to be there this season,” he explained at the Ten C presentation.

The premium brand under the company’s umbrella furthered its exploration of technical developments, combining new fabrics with the signature garment dyed Original Japanese Jersey, including crinkle rip-stop nylon, waterproof three-layered cotton and nylon blends and a silver laminated nylon textile, which is lightweight and features a silver membrane that adds shimmer to garments.

Related Galleries

Ten C Men's Spring 2023
Ten C Men’s Spring 2023 Courtesy of Ten C

They were worked for an array of workwear and military-inflected offerings in signature Ten C style, from field jackets and anoraks to parkas in plaster-inspired grayish hues or dark burgundy. As part of the spring 2023 presentation, Ten C also teased the fall season, including a crinkled nylon sleeveless anorak with laser cut OJJ details and a down vest in Tactel nylon.

Over at Blauer, the spring collection was more colorful, but equally driven by strong research and development in textiles. A new lightweight puffer jacket intended for crisp spring days and available in different shades, from lime green to fiery red and a colorful camouflage pattern, was padded with Sorona, an eco-friendly, partially plant-based polymer.

“So far so good, the spring sales campaign for our brands has been performing well, we are already above 2021 levels,” said Fusco, adding that a reason for concern is the economic stagnation some analysts are forecasting will hit in the fall.

Blauer USA Men's Spring 2023
Blauer USA Men’s Spring 2023 Courtesy of Blauer USA

Blauer USA also introduced its latest B.Tactical capsule inspired by uniforms of the American police and army, such as MA1 bombers, anoraks and overshirts. Fusco’s dream to bring Blauer USA back to the U.S., a brand with Stateside roots that he acquired in 2017, is still being finetuned. “You need to have a strong partner there to succeed,” he said.

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Hot Summer Bags

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Outerwear Brands Ten C, Blauer USA

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad