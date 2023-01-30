×
A New Brand for the Post-Streetwear Crowd

The in-the-know creative Domenico Formichetti is introducing a no-gendered, cool-chasing new label.

Domenico Formichetti with racks of clothes from his PDF brand.
Domenico Formichetti with racks of clothes from his PDF brand. Courtesy of PDF

It’s clear the streetwear scene is evolving when one of Italy’s cool kids, who has contributed his fair share in defining the local interpretation of the phenomenon, is moving on.

The 30-year-old Domenico Formichetti, a graphic designer and stylist with several creative and fashion-oriented projects under his belt, is introducing PDF, a post-streetwear brand embedded with his love of extreme sports, graphics and penchant for cool underground youth movements.

At first sight, PDF’s oversized denim sets, workwear-nodding outerwear, cargo pants and hockey jerseys are no different from streetwear garb, yet he’s channeled his ambition for upscale manufacturing into this more accomplished fashion offering, which has a no-gendered connotation.

“PDF stems from my wardrobe pieces or lack thereof, meaning it’s filled with fashion items I wish I could find, buy and add to my closet,” Formichetti said. The brand’s catchphrase — “If it already exists, it is not necessary” — hinges on that concept.

A lookbook image from PDF's first collection.
A look book image from PDF’s first collection. Courtesy of PDF

Unveiled earlier this month, PDF comes after freezing Formichetti’s previous project, Formy Studio, launched in 2018 and with which he gained recognition among established names in the international rap scene, including Swae Lee, J Balvin, Tyga, Sfera Ebbasta and the Dark Polo Gang.

“Back then I was young and fresh and had little knowledge of the industry. It hinged on a world that I no longer relate to. It was a great experience, I remember spending days at the manufacturing plant and dreaming of building something more structured,” the designer said.

The first collection was recently wholesaled via the Los Angeles-based agency Good News Only’s Paris showroom, with Asian and U.S. buyers showing particular interest, Formichetti said.

The lineup includes several street-ready tie-ups including with Avril8790 on knitwear; RefrigiWear on outerwear, as well as CAPiTA Snowboards, and Union Binding Co. on co-branded snowboard equipment.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

