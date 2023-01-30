A New Brand for the Post-Streetwear Crowd

It’s clear the streetwear scene is evolving when one of Italy’s cool kids, who has contributed his fair share in defining the local interpretation of the phenomenon, is moving on.

The 30-year-old Domenico Formichetti, a graphic designer and stylist with several creative and fashion-oriented projects under his belt, is introducing PDF, a post-streetwear brand embedded with his love of extreme sports, graphics and penchant for cool underground youth movements.

At first sight, PDF’s oversized denim sets, workwear-nodding outerwear, cargo pants and hockey jerseys are no different from streetwear garb, yet he’s channeled his ambition for upscale manufacturing into this more accomplished fashion offering, which has a no-gendered connotation.

“PDF stems from my wardrobe pieces or lack thereof, meaning it’s filled with fashion items I wish I could find, buy and add to my closet,” Formichetti said. The brand’s catchphrase — “If it already exists, it is not necessary” — hinges on that concept.

A look book image from PDF’s first collection. Courtesy of PDF

Unveiled earlier this month, PDF comes after freezing Formichetti’s previous project, Formy Studio, launched in 2018 and with which he gained recognition among established names in the international rap scene, including Swae Lee, J Balvin, Tyga, Sfera Ebbasta and the Dark Polo Gang.

“Back then I was young and fresh and had little knowledge of the industry. It hinged on a world that I no longer relate to. It was a great experience, I remember spending days at the manufacturing plant and dreaming of building something more structured,” the designer said.

The first collection was recently wholesaled via the Los Angeles-based agency Good News Only’s Paris showroom, with Asian and U.S. buyers showing particular interest, Formichetti said.

The lineup includes several street-ready tie-ups including with Avril8790 on knitwear; RefrigiWear on outerwear, as well as CAPiTA Snowboards, and Union Binding Co. on co-branded snowboard equipment.