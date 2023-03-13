A Closer Look at Pedro Pascal’s Viral Style 

Pedro Pascal has already had a major year thanks to his popular TV series “The Mandalorian” and “The Last of Us” that have made the actor a household name. While his popular TV shows and viral interviews have added to his star power, so too has his bold, eclectic red carpet style.

Pascal is coming off back-to-back press tours for both TV shows during which he showed a wide spectrum of styles — ranging from modern takes on traditional men’s suits to casual-meets-high-fashion red carpet looks. The actor worked with stylist Fabio Immediato at the beginning of the press tours, and reunited with his former collaborator, stylist Julie Ragolia, for his most recent looks.

“My strategy is simply to stay pure to my instincts,” Ragolia said. “The approach to this [press tour] simply felt right as a direction to tell his story. I’m not a celebrity stylist. My process is by way of what I do editorially, which is to tell visual stories about humans. Dressing a celebrity is not different to what I do for magazines or runway shows in that sense.”

Ragolia worked with Pascal on his last two looks during “The Mandalorian” press tour, which both went viral for their casual yet high-fashion vibe. Pascal attended an event for the “Star Wars” series wearing an Acne Studios brown crocheted cardigan paired with red, loose-fitting trousers, then followed up at the series’ season three premiere by wearing a Gucci pale yellow button-up and gray trousers paired with a mustard yellow sweater wrapped around his shoulders.

Pedro Pascal attends "The Forge" experience inspired by the "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian"

“I spent most of my spare time looking at art, so I look at outfit building just as I do editorial stories — from the perspective of color, balance and texture,” Ragolia said about the two looks. “These decisions just made sense to me — and Pedro saw himself; he related to them, which is all I ever want people to do with regard to my work as a stylist.”

When it comes to his classic men’s suiting, Pascal falls in line with the 2023 awards season trend of male celebrities adding a modern touch to classic styles. This was seen during the actor’s appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last month, where he wore a monochromatic, emerald-colored suit from Dzojchen.

Pascal also played into this trend at the premiere of “The Last of Us” in January, where he wore a sequined tweed coat from Saint Laurent paired with a silk shirt and tailored trousers.

Ragolia believes Pascal’s style has been resonating with fans because his outfits reflect himself and are about having fun with fashion.

“His style is resonating because people can tell that he genuinely sees himself in what he is wearing,” she said. “My job as a stylist, or at least as I see it, is for people to want the clothes they see on the humans I dress — for them to also be able to relate, and to see themselves. If the person they are relating to happens to be famous, that’s a sidebar to me. I just want people to feel good and enjoy fashion. Pedro and I enjoyed playing with clothes together and that shows.”