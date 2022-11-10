×
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 10, 2022

Pitti Immagine Unveils Winter 2023 Events’ Theme

The upcoming editions of Pitti Uomo, Bimbo and Filati will revolve around the “Pittiway” theme, hinged on finding answers amid uncertainty.

A frame from the ad campaign video for the 103rd edition of Pitti Uomo running Jan. 10 to 13.
A frame from the ad campaign video for the 103rd edition of Pitti Uomo running Jan. 10 to 13. Courtesy of Pitti Immagine

MILAN — As the upcoming editions of Pitti Immagine’s roster of events near, the trade show operator is unveiling its 2023 winter theme, simply called “Pittiway,” hinged on responses to the global uncertainties looming over fashion and society at large.

“[The theme] underlines the many possible choices we must consider in order to exit the complicated global gridlock,” said Agostino Poletto, general director of Pitti Immagine. “In this difficult moment, yet also creative, innovative and different, the Pitti Immagine shows will be a compass defining new directions, conceiving possible pathways, and considering the possible choices to restart,” he added.

“There is a strong need to find bearings and take routes and there are so many different and oftentimes divergent pathways, but we consider this as a source of strength and energy rather than weakness,” Poletto said, highlighting how Pitti Immagine’s ambition is to depict the fashion landscape, including its convergence with other fields such as design.

Pitti Immagine operates leading menswear trade fair Pitti Uomo, slated to run Jan. 10 to 13, in addition to Pitti Bimbo and Pitti Filati, dedicated to childrenswear and yarn makers, running Jan. 18 to 20 and Jan. 25 to 27, respectively.

Pitti Uomo, in particular, has weathered the evolution of menswear over the years and is viewed as a bellwether of product and business trends.

The show is taking the theme quite literally, mounting traffic signs, interactive kiosks and LED lighting at the Fortezza da Basso venue in January to telegraph the idea of men’s fashion at the crossroad of digital and IRL, craft and technology, nongendered fashion and sartorial elegance.

As part of the communication project envisioned by creative director Angelo Figus, the menswear fair’s campaign bows in a video format, as opposed to previous editions defined by imagery. The video was directed by Leonardo Corallini, with dancer and model Giampaolo Gobbi seen strolling and dancing inside a light-filled industrial space to a soundtrack custom-developed by composer Elvio Seta, also known as Neuf Voix.

Gobbi dons four identical solid outfits in black, red, blue and gray dyed by denim veteran and fabric treatment specialist Maurizio Brocchetto.

“Creating this theme was a reflection on the unusual moment we are all experiencing, also in fashion. I am interested in the human pathway, and in the wardrobes that have a profound connection with this historic moment. Deciding how to dress means taking a direction,” Figus said.

Videos revolving around the same concept were created for Pitti Bimbo and Pitti Filati. The latter was developed spotlighting artworks from Edoardo Tresoldi, the Italian sculptor known for creating wire mesh architectural installations.

As reported, in the lead-up to the 103rd edition of Pitti Uomo, the trade show has already made a few announcements about the upcoming edition, after June’s event suggested business was back in full force following a few pandemic-disrupted and digital-only editions.

Pitti Uomo named Martine Rose its guest designer and revealed last week that Antwerp, Belgium-based Jan-Jan Van Essche will also present his fall 2023 collection at the fair as the designer project for the upcoming edition.

Pitti Immagine is expected to unveil its full agenda with a press luncheon in New York on Thursday and a press conference to be held in Milan on Tuesday.

